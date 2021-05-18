ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus, which was ravaging the state a year ago and forced the city to celebrate Memorial Day virtually, is now on the wane thanks to vaccines.
But the waning did not come soon enough to plan an in-person ceremony this year, city Director of Veterans Services Ben Quelle said.
So the city’s second virtual ceremony, and hopefully it’s last, will be recorded and broadcast on local access station DoubleACS on the morning of Memorial Day, May 31.
A year ago coronavirus left 464 dead statewide during Memorial Day week and killed 44 on the day itself.
There were 4,639 cases that week.
Cases peaked in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, at 39,946 with 562 dead.
Last week there were 65 confirmed deaths and 3,809 new cases.
A news release from Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that new coronavirus cases have dropped by 89 percent since that week.
That, along with new CDC guidance regarding the wearing of masks, prompted him to announce coronavirus restrictions, including the face mask requirement, would be lifted on May 29.
While ceremonies on Memorial Day will be virtual, some things to honor the city’s veterans can only be done in person and with the help of many volunteers, and those things are still being accomplished.
Quelle said 3,600 flags are being placed on the graves of veterans in six cemeteries across the city by volunteers, from veterans groups and fraternal organizations such as the Masons and Elks.
The Daughters of the American Revolution and high school students are also helping with the annual project.
In addition, a “Field of Flags” will be placed on the Memorial Common downtown at the intersection of Pleasant and Park streets.
One flag will be planted for every name inscribed on the memorial tablets that grace the common.
There are 7,200 names on those monuments.
Quelle said the planting of the flags will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 25.
That’s 1,440 flags per hour, 24 per minute or one flag every 2.5 seconds.
But that’s if one person is doing it.
There will be more than one and it’s hoped many more than one.
Quelle said city employees are expected to participate and members of the public are welcome to help out as well.
Meanwhile, the virtual service on Memorial Day will include recorded speeches by local, state and national elected officials.
A list of those from Attleboro who were killed in action will be read.
The Coastline Chorus out of Rhode Island will perform along with the Attleboro High School Choir.
The high school band will play the national anthem and “Taps” will be performed as well.
