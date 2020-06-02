Coronavirus numbers statewide continued to drop Tuesday while nursing homes continued to account for the majority of new deaths and cases.
Out of the 50 new deaths statewide, 33, or 66 percent, were in nursing homes while 195, or 54 percent, of the 358 confirmed and probable new cases were in nursing homes.
On Monday the state Department of Public Health began combining “confirmed” deaths and cases with “probable” deaths and cases, which resulted in higher numbers overall but did not seem to affect the daily numbers to a great degree, which continue to decline.
On Tuesday there were 50 confirmed new deaths statewide and no probable new deaths.
The number of confirmed new cases was 248. There were also 110 probable new cases for a total of 358, which is still a low number for new cases.
Overall there have been 6,944 confirmed deaths and 97,539 confirmed cases since the pandemic began on March 1.
The number of confirmed and probable deaths statewide is 7,085, while the number of confirmed and probable cases statewide is 101,163.
In The Sun Chronicle area, one new death was reported on Tuesday, in Wrentham, bringing the area’s total to 121. And four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,715.
Two towns corrected their number of cases.
Seekonk deducted two and Wrentham deducted one, most likely because duplicates were discovered.
Four towns did not issue new reports, but in each of those towns, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth, the numbers have barely moved in recent days.
Both the state and region appear to be heading for the best week since the pandemic’s worst week, which was Week 6 when 1,170 deaths were recorded and 16,976 new cases swamped doctor’s offices and hospitals.
If current trends continue this week, confirmed deaths could drop by 50 and confirmed cases could drop by 1,755 from last week.
Last week’s numbers respectively were 464 and 4,639.
Hospitalizations were down by 90 patients on Tuesday to 1,657, which is a reduction of 2,222 since April 27.
The number of patients in intensive care units went down by 10 to 694, which is an overall reduction of 695 since April 27.
