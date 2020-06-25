One new coronavirus death was reported in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area over the last week and statewide the numbers of deaths in general, and at nursing homes in particular, continue to fall.
The one area death came between Thursday of last week to Wednesday of this week and was an Attleboro resident.
It was the 50th death for the city and the 132nd for the area.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in the area came in at 26, five more than the previous week.
However, the higher number was driven by the addition of 24 “probable” but unconfirmed cases in Attleboro, a number that had not been previously reported.
All told, there have been 1,811 cases in the area.
Statewide, the number of deaths fell during the same time period from 280 to 205. Four weeks ago the death toll was 606.
In nursing homes, which have been decimated by the disease, the number of deaths dropped from 204 to 132.
Statewide, 63 percent of all deaths have occurred in nursing homes.
Two of the hardest hit ones in this area were Life Care Center in Attleboro and Madonna Manor in North Attleboro.
Madonna Manor had 23 deaths and LCC had 15. Each recorded more than 30 cases, according to a report issued by the state’s Department of Public Health.
Last week, the directors of each told The Sun Chronicle they were, for the moment at least, coronavirus-free and had established successful programs allowing family visits outdoors for their residents.
“It’s going tremendously well,” Patrick O’Connor of Life Care said, adding that at least 10 residents a day got visits.
“It’s been tremendously uplifting,” he said.
Ray McAndrews at Madonna Manor echoed his counterpart.
His facility has several outside areas for visits and residents and visitors have “brightened up” because of it.
Coronavirus cases in nursing homes have also markedly declined in the last three weeks.
This week the number was 365. Last week it was 406 and the week before it was 741.
Hospitalizations continue to go down as well.
This week the number was 939. Last week it was 998.
The two weeks previous to that were 1,345 and 1,648.
Patients in intensive care units fell from 227 to 181 and those on ventilators fell from 135 to 98 a week ago.
The high number for hospitalizations was 3,892 on April 27 and the high number for ICU patients was 1,089, also on April 27.
The number of people on ventilators has only been reported by DPH since June 1 and the number that day was 289, which was the highest reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.