The spike in the number of new coronavirus cases, mostly due to the delta variant, has apparently not prompted the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.
While the number of new coronavirus cases statewide has increased every week for the last five, the number new fully-vaccinated people continues to decline on nearly a weekly basis.
Coronavirus cases have increased from 383 in the week ending July 2 to 7,474 in the week ending Aug. 13.
Meanwhile, the number of people becoming fully vaccinated has declined during the same time period.
In the week ending Aug. 12, the number of new, fully-vaccinated people statewide was 26,877, which is just .38 percent of the state’s population of nearly 7 million.
That’s the lowest percentage since very early in the vaccination program, which was rolled out in December.
And it’s down from the 91,969, or 1.32 percent, recorded in the week ending July 1.
As of Aug. 12 there were 4,406,542 fully-vaccinated residents statewide, which equals 63 percent of the population.
However the numbers of new fully-vaccinated residents has been falling since the week ending May 13 when the state reported that 314,070 had become fully vaccinated in that week alone.
That number equals 4.51 percent of the state’s population.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area the percentage is even lower at .33 percent. Just 654 people were added in the week ending Aug. 12, pushing the total to 117,126 out of the total area population of 198,294.
All told, the area is running four points behind the state as a whole with just 59 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
There is some good news, however.
The number of schoolchildren in the area who are fully vaccinated has reached 11,300, or 57 percent of the 19,980 youngsters between the ages of 12 and 19.
Another 2,039 have one shot, which would push the percentage to 67 percent when they get the required second shot.
While 19-year-olds are not considered school-age, they are included in the numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, there are no plans to change the state’s mask-wearing guidance even as the delta variant continues its spread and schools prepare to reopen at the end of the month, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
But Baker did announce plans to run vaccination clinics for students between now and the start of school.
“We’re going to run hundreds of vaccination clinics in conjunction with our colleagues in the K-12 world between now and the start of school,” Baker said. “We expect that will continue to boost our numbers among the kids between the ages of 12 and 19, where again we are a national leader.”
Despite some pressures from teachers’ unions, coronavirus safety protocols are being left up to school districts, although the state recommends that unvaccinated students, faculty and staff should wear face coverings indoors, while vaccinated students and workers do not need to.
The state also has a plan to protect younger children not eligible yet to get vaccinated, Baker said.
Anyone from the age of 12 up is eligible to be vaccinated.
Go to https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/ to find a vaccination site.
