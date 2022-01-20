The coronavirus surge may finally be loosening its grip on the area and the state.
For the first time in seven weeks, the number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area was less than the preceding week.
The number of new cases dropped from 3,463 in the week ending Jan. 13 to 2,569 in the week ending Jan. 20, a significant reduction of nearly by 900 cases and almost 26%.
The number of new cases had been rising steadily since the week ending Dec. 9, when it was 769.
From there it grew 350% through last week.
The 3,463 new cases recorded in the week ending Jan. 13 was the biggest one-week increase ever for the area. The previous high was 914 new cases in the week ending Dec. 10, 2020, which was about one year before the cases began to surge again with the omicron variant.
Each of the 10 area communities showed a reduction in the number of cases. It may be the first time that has happened during the pandemic.
Attleboro, the largest of the 10 communities, saw its new cases drop by 228, the most of all the communities. North Attleboro, the second largest community, had the second greatest decline, 126.
There was other good news.
The percentage of positive tests fell for the first time in 10 weeks.
For the week ending Jan. 20, it was 23.92%.
The drop was small, .15%, but it was a drop.
The average positive test percentage among the 10 communities also fell from 23.61% to 23.28%, a decline of .33%.
The total number of cases for the area is now at 33,449 and the total number of deaths is 342, for a death rate of just over 1% at the latest count.
Statewide, the number of cases is apparently lessening as well.
In the week ending Jan. 14, the state posted a record 132,557 new cases.
With one day to go in the week ending Jan. 21, 85,520 cases have been reported.
To equal last week’s total there would need to be an surge of 47,037 cases in one day, which is unlikely.
Last week there was an average of 18,936 cases per day and so far this week there’s been an average of 14,253, a reduction of 4,683.