ATTLEBORO — The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts last week was nearly double the number of the worst week in the spring when the virus was at its then-peak. However, deaths are way down despite the rising tide of cases.
For the week ending Dec. 12, there were 33,708 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus. For the same week, there were 354 confirmed and probable deaths, which is a death rate of 1.05 percent.
Meanwhile for the week ending April 25, there were 16,976 cases and 1,170 deaths for a death rate of 6.47 percent.
Double the number of cases yielded 816 fewer deaths for a percentage reduction of 69 percent.
Overall, the number of confirmed cases as of Saturday was 274,897 and the number of confirmed deaths was 11,057 for a death rate of 4.02 percent since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
The number of confirmed and probable cases statewide is 285,725 and the number of confirmed and probable deaths is 11,307 for a death rate of 3.95 percent.
According to the state’s Department of Public Health, there have been 5,990 cases in the 10-town Sun Chronicle region.
A Sun Chronicle survey on Friday showed that there have been at least 191 coronavirus deaths in the region.
The Sun Chronicle requested the death totals from all 10 communities in its coverage area, but did not receive responses from Rehoboth or Seekonk as of presstime Monday, so the numbers from those towns are not up to date.
However, deaths in the other eight communities, plus the old numbers from Rehoboth and Seekonk, mean the total number of deaths in the 10-town region totals at least 191, creating a death rate of 3.19 percent, which is lower than both state numbers.
Meanwhile, on Monday the Attleboro school department reported 27 new cases of coronavirus which is down from 42 new cases the week before.
The school department is still reporting that none of the cases came from in-school transmission, which is key to keeping schools open to students four days a week.
Out of the 27 new cases, 25 were among students and two were staff members.
The number of staff members who are sick or who are “close contacts” and must quarantine is critical to schools being able to continue its hybrid model of teaching in which each student attends school two days a week and takes part in remote learning three days a week.
All told there were 82 “close contacts” among students and staff. Out of that number, 72 were students and 10 were staff members. To date, 141 students and staff have contracted the disease since school opened on Sept. 14.
That number equals 2.1 percent of the approximately 6,700 student and staff population.
Another 803 students and staff have been categorized as “close contacts” and have been quarantined for as many as 14 days. The 803 close contacts equal 11.98 percent of the student and staff population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.