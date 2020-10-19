ATTLEBORO — While the city reported an increase in coronavirus cases last week, keeping it in the coronavirus red zone for the third consecutive week, the school department reported a decrease for the third straight week.
Figures released Monday afternoon for the week ending Oct. 16 showed that there was just one confirmed student case and 18 close contacts.
Both of those numbers are good news. School officials keep close tabs on cases of the virus and the numbers of close contacts so that they can adjust teaching methods if need be.
Close contacts are those who need to be quarantined because they came in close contact with a confirmed case.
Currently, the school department and its approximately 6,000 students are using the hybrid model of teaching which puts students in school two days a week and at home three days a week.
The one case reported last week was a student who contracted the virus outside of school, according to school officials.
There were a total of five in-school close contacts, three students and two staff members, and 13 close contacts outside school, including 11 students and two staff members.
It was the third consecutive week that confirmed cases decreased and the second consecutive week close contacts went down.
The most confirmed cases occurred during the week ending Sept. 25, when there were seven. The next week, ending Oct. 2, there were six, and the week ending Oct. 9, there were two.
The greatest number of close contacts occurred the week of Oct. 2 when there were 111.
The week ending Oct. 9 there were 32, and last week, as previously noted, there were 18.
All told, there have been 22 cases of the virus in schools including 21 students and one staff member.
The percentage of students confirmed to have contracted the disease is about four-tenths of 1 percent of the student population.
Meanwhile, according to the state’s Department of Public Health, there have been 934 confirmed cases of coronavirus among Attleboro residents, which translates to 2.1 percent of its estimated population of 45,118.
Last week, the city moved a little deeper into the state’s coronavirus red zone, the worst of its four color-coded categories. Attleboro recorded an average of 12.7 cases per day over a 14-day period.
Any number of cases over an average of eight per day per 100,000 population puts a community in the red zone. It was the seventh consecutive week the city saw its number of cases increase and the third it was in the red zone.
