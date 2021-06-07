Coronavirus cases statewide have dropped for the ninth consecutive week and are at the lowest level since the week ending July 11, 2020 when the number of new cases was 1,066.
For the week ending June 5, there were 1,059 new cases, or an average of 151 per day.
Those numbers are down from 1,723 for the week ending May 29, when there was an average of 246 per day.
The 1,059 cases recorded for the week ending June 5 represents a 97 percent reduction from the week ending Jan. 9, when 39,946 new cases were recorded.
That number was the highest number of new cases recorded for a single week during the pandemic.
The week ending June 5 was also the ninth consecutive week deaths have been under 100.
Prior to the last nine weeks there was never a period in which deaths were under 100 longer than three weeks.
The number of deaths for the week ending June 5 was 39, which is the lowest number since the second week of the pandemic when 43 were recorded.
The week prior to that week, just one death was recorded.
The 39 deaths last week represent a 97 percent reduction from the week ending April 25, 2020 when the most deaths in a week, 1,170, were recorded.
On Monday there were just 89 new cases reported which is the lowest number of new cases in a day since June 30, 2020 when 73 were reported.
That number bodes well for a 10th consecutive week of fewer cases.
As of Monday, 662,243 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been recorded in Massachusetts.
There were another 43,952 “probable” cases, which if confirmed, would bring the total to 706,195.
The number of confirmed deaths as of Monday was 17,552.
There are another 363 “probable” deaths.
If those are confirmed the total number of deaths attributable to coronavirus would be 17,915.
As of Monday, 55.3 percent or 3,849,447 of the states 6.9 million residents were fully vaccinated.
