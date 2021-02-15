ATTLEBORO — Numbers of new coronavirus cases spiraled downward and deaths bumped up as the number of vaccinations increased statewide, according to the most recent numbers released by the state’s Department of Public Health.
DPH reported 13,909 confirmed cases for the week ending Feb. 13.
The total of confirmed and probable cases was 15,068
Both represent a 22 percent drop from the week ending on Feb. 6, or in terms of numbers, a reduction of 4,018 and 4,399 cases, respectively.
The 13,909 confirmed cases also represent a 65 percent reduction from the 39,946 cases recorded for the week ending Jan. 9, the worst week yet for cases during the pandemic.
The average number of confirmed cases per day dropped to 1,987 and the average number of confirmed and probable cases dropped to 2,152 per day.
For the week ending Feb. 6, those numbers were 2,561 and 2,781 respectively.
The bad news for the week came with the number of deaths.
There were 494 confirmed coronavirus deaths which is 113 more than for the week ending Feb. 6.
That’s an increase of 29.6 percent.
Confirmed and probable deaths came in at 503 which is also 113 more than for the week of Feb. 6 and also represents an increase of 29 percent.
However, neither of those numbers approaches the worst week for deaths which was the week ending April 25 when 1,170 deaths were recorded.
Those numbers also do not equal the 562 deaths for the week ending Jan. 9 when the greatest number of cases were reported.
The 494 confirmed deaths equals 42 percent of the 1,170 deaths for the week ending April 25 and the confirmed and probable number of 503 equals 43 percent of the 1,170.
As of Sunday, 829,419 residents or 11.9 percent of the Massachusetts population had gotten one dose of the two-dose vaccines produced the Pfizer and Moderna companies.
Another 288,955 or 4.1 percent of the population had gotten both doses and are fully vaccinated.
All told, 16 percent of the state’s 6.9 million residents have received at least one dose.
So far there have bee 1,517,300 doses shipped to the state and 73.7 percent of those doses have been administered, according to DPH.
To date there have been at least 207,073 doses given to the most vulnerable people or those 75 years old and older.
Out of that number 184,149 have gotten the first dose and 22,924 have gotten two doses.
At least another 90,591 doses were given to people from the age of 65 to 74, according to DPH.
Out of that number 70,472 received one of the two shots and 20,119 received both.
In Attleboro, 510 doses of the vaccine have been administered by the city's health department at its Friday clinics at LaSalette Shrine, according the Health Nurse Jacquie O'Brien.
Meanwhile DPH reported an additional 19 cases of the coronavirus variant known as B.1.1.7 in Massachusetts.
The variant which is considered more contagious was originally found in the United Kingdom.
That brings the total number of variant cases in Massachusetts to 29.
The first case in the United States was found in late December and the first case in Massachusetts was found on Jan. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.