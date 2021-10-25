The number of coronavirus cases in area school systems has not spiked one way or the other in the six weeks numbers have been posted on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website.
In the week ending Oct. 21 there were 71 cases among students and nine among staff members for a total of 80 in the 14 districts and 10 communities tracked by The Sun Chronicle.
Over the last six weeks the average number of cases per week has been 67 among students and nine among staff members for a total average of 76.
The most cases recorded came in the week ending Sept. 23 when 88 cases were reported, 83 among students and five among staff members.
The fewest cases came in the first week of reporting, the week ending Sept. 16, when just 46 cases were recorded, 40 among students and six among staff.
In the week ending Oct. 21, Attleboro and Foxboro reported the most cases among the 10 communities and 14 school districts.
Attleboro schools, which have approximately 5,850 students and 700 staff members, reported 16 cases among students and three among staff for a total of 19.
Foxboro reported 16 cases among students and none among staff.
Over the last six weeks, according to DESE numbers, Attleboro has had the most total cases at 79 and Norton has had the second most at 70.
Attleboro officials started keeping their own numbers on Sept. 1 so their total is higher at 102.
Wrentham has had the fewest cases at two and Norfolk County Agricultural High School has had the second fewest at four.
Statewide, the numbers have not fluctuated at all and have actually been falling for four consecutive weeks from a high of 2,554 to last week’s 2,154, a drop of 400 cases or an average of 100 per week among the more than 1 million students and staff members.
In the week ending Oct. 21, cases among students came in at 1,804 statewide and cases among staff came in at 350 cases.
The 1,804 cases among students was two-tenths of one percent of the approximately 920,000 students and the 350 cases among staff members was two and a half tenths of one percent among the approximately 140,000 staff members.
