The number of coronavirus cases in area school districts held steady for the week ending May 5 while statewide it dropped, according to the latest state figures.
In The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area, there were 27 cases for the week ending May 5, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported. That’s the same number recorded for the week ending April 28.
The difference this week is that all the cases were among students.
In the week ending April 28 there were 24 student cases and three staff cases.
DESE only records cases among students and staff who were physically present in a school at some point during the period under review.
Statewide, the number of cases among students and staff fell from 812 for the week ending April 28 to 669 for the week ending May 5, a drop of 143 cases, or 17.6 percent.
For the week ending April 14 there were 1,279 cases among students and staff statewide, which means the numbers for the week ending May 5 are down 610 cases, or 47.7 percent.
Meanwhile, Attleboro schools recorded 10 cases for the week ending May 7 and all were among students and were contracted outside school.
During the previous two weeks, which included a vacation week, the schools recorded 18 cases.
If the nine-per-week average is considered the weekly number, there was little change.
Since the week ending April 9 there have been 65 coronavirus cases recorded in Attleboro schools and 64 have been among students, and only one case was found to have been contracted in school.
Since school began in September, there have been 496 coronavirus cases recorded among the approximately 6,700 students and staff in the district and just two cases were reported to have been contracted in school.
Out of the 496 cases, 421 have been among students and 75 have been among staff.
