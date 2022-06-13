As summer vacation approaches, new coronavirus cases among students and staff members in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, fell for the third consecutive week in the week ending June 8.
Cases among students dropped by 94, from 236 to 142, which is a decline of 39.83%
The 142 students who tested positive equal 0.47% or a little under one-half of one percent of the 30,009 students in the 14 districts.
Cases among staff members dropped by 26, from 60 to 34, which is a decline of 43.33%.
The 34 staffers who tested positive equal 0.83% of the 4,065 staff members in the 14 districts.
The latest surge of a sub-variant of the omicron variant hit its peak among students during the week ending May 18, when 445 students tested positive.
The 445 represented 1.48% of all students in the 14 districts.
Staff members who tested positive hit their peak in the week ending May 11.
During that week, 119 staff members tested positive. That number equaled 2.92% of the 4,065 staff members in the 14 districts.
The statewide numbers showed similar statistics.
In the week ending June 1, there were 6,106 new cases among students statewide.
In the week ending June 8, there were 4,073 new cases, which was a drop of 2,033 cases or 33.29%.
The 4,073 cases equaled 0.44% of the 911,520 student population statewide, or just under one-half of one percent of all students.
Among the staff members, the numbers of new cases fell from 1,941 to 1,461, a drop of 480 cases, which equals a decline of 24.73%.
The 1,461 staff members which tested positive for the virus represent 1.07% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.
Statewide, the number of students testing positive for the virus hit its peak in the week ending May 18, when 14,878 were sick.
The 14,878 represented 1.63% of the statewide student population.
Staff members hit their peak the same week with 4,090 out with the virus.
The 4,090 represented 2.99% of the statewide staff population.
Neither of those numbers came close to the all time record of students and staff out with the virus which occurred in January.
In the week ending Jan. 12, there were 41,063 students or 4.46% of the statewide student population who tested positive for the virus.
In the week ending Jan. 5 there were 12,213 staff members or 8.72% of the staff population who tested positive for the virus.