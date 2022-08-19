LaSalette Vaccination Site
A woman gets a COVID-19 vaccination at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro in early May.

 file photo

New coronavirus cases fell by 47% in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area in the week ending Aug. 18.

That’s a drop of 109 cases from the 230 recorded in the week ending Aug. 11, which brings the total number of cases for the week to 121. That’s the lowest number of new cases since 99 were recorded in the week ending March 17.

