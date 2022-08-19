New coronavirus cases fell by 47% in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area in the week ending Aug. 18.
That’s a drop of 109 cases from the 230 recorded in the week ending Aug. 11, which brings the total number of cases for the week to 121. That’s the lowest number of new cases since 99 were recorded in the week ending March 17.
All told, the area has recorded 43,568 cases since March of 2020.
This past week, the number of cases fell in each of the Sun Chronicle communities.
In Attleboro, cases fell by 25, in Foxboro by 21, in Mansfield by four, in Norfolk by four, in North Attleboro by 19, in Norton by seven, in Plainville by four, in Rehoboth by nine, in Seekonk by seven and in Wrentham by nine.
That’s the first time cases declined in all 10 communities since the week ending June 2, when the number dropped by 278, or 45.5%, going from 611 to 333.
During the last seven weeks the number of new cases has hovered between 194 and 231 for an average of 215 per week.
There were 230 new cases recorded twice and 231, 213, 214, 194 and 198 recorded once each.
So the pattern has been broken at least for one week.
The greatest number of new area cases in one week was recorded in the one ending Jan. 13, 2022, when 3,463 were logged.
That was an increase of 27% from 2,719 in the prior week.
It came during the great statewide surge early in the year when 132,557 new cases were recorded in the week ending Jan. 14.
The fewest number of new cases came in the week ending July 8, 2021 when six were recorded in the area.
State officials are not recommending masks, COVID-19 surveillance testing, contact tracing and test-to-stay programs for schools during the upcoming school year.
The policy was reiterated this past week in a memo published by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County; medium in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the area since Aug. 11, 2022 — 121, a decrease of 109, or 47%, from the 230 in the week ending Aug. 11.
Percentage positive tests for the area — 8.3%, down .53 points from the 8.83% recorded on Aug. 11.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.87%, up .05 points from 70.82% recorded on Aug. 11.
All told, 142,314 out of the area’s population of 200,792 have been fully vaccinated.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 40.65%, up .09 points from 40.56% recorded in the week ending Aug. 11.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — 10.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — 40%, or four.
Number of deaths in the area since the week ending Aug 11. No poll taken for the week ending Aug. 18. There have been at least 391 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.89% of the 43,568 cases recorded in the area.
The current average age of death statewide is 77.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
Nine counties — Barnstable, Dukes, Franklin, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester — have medium levels of transmission.
Five counties — Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Hampden and Hampshire — have low levels of transmission.
Percentage of positive tests in state —7.95%, down .08 points from the 8.03% recorded in the week ending Aug. 11.
