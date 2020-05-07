The coronavirus continues to kill and sicken people throughout the area and state, but the good news is that it’s not getting noticeably worse.
It may be getting slightly better, but it’s hard to tell.
On Thursday, area communities reported one new death and 18 new cases to bring those totals to 87 and 1,333, respectively.
The additional death occurred in North Attleboro, bringing the town's total to 21.
However the numbers could be higher.
Wrentham did not update its total by deadline and Rehoboth only updates its numbers once a week.
Statewide, 132 new deaths were reported along with 1,696 new cases, which fits the pattern that’s been in place for weeks with over 100 new deaths and over 1,000 new cases a day.
Both numbers were lower than Wednesday’s but higher than the day before, which fits the up and down pattern that has existed for weeks.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases that require treatment in intensive care units dipped below 900 for the first time in at least two weeks, which is a good sign.
The number was 852, down 70 from Wednesday.
The average number of new deaths reported daily over the 24 days since the first day 100 deaths were reported is 154.
The average number of new cases reported daily over the 41 days since the first day 1,000 new cases were reported is 1,719.
Deaths and cases reported Thursday were both lower than those averages, for whatever that is worth.
While the struggle to sharply reduce deaths and cases continues, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that golf courses would be allowed to reopen with certain restrictions in place.
That appears to be the first step in reopening the state, which he hopes to do on May 18.
“Part of this is about making decisions that make the most sense for Massachusetts, based on the facts on the ground in Massachusetts,” Baker said at his noon press conference. “We also want to make sure that as we make decisions, we’re not doing stuff that’s wildly out of line with what’s going on in other states, if we believe it can be done safely.”
Locally, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced the beginning of plans to reopen city buildings to the public by the same date.
He plans to follow the state’s lead regarding any restrictions on opening state-run operations like the MBTA and the Registry of Motor Vehicles to keep things consistent between the governing bodies and make it easier for the public.
“We will likely do something like that in our own city buildings to be consistent with the state, which will help avoid confusion with the public,” Heroux said in a letter emailed to department heads and The Sun Chronicle. “More advice on the specifics will be provided by me to you once I know what the governor is doing with the phased opening of state agencies.”
He said some departments may need to customize their plan.
Heroux urged workers who need child care because schools are closed to start looking for it because the plan is to reopen a week from Monday.
“You and your staff should plan on being at work on May 18 unless otherwise determined in advance,” he said. “This may change if the governor decides to extend his stay-at-home advisory beyond May 18.”
