The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has plummeted by 58% in less than two weeks.
In the week ending Jan. 14, the average number of cases per day was 18,936 for a pandemic-high total of 132,557 for the week.
On Jan. 26, the average number had fallen to 7,910 per day.
So far the total number of cases for the week ending Jan. 28 is 39,550, with two days to go.
In the week ending Jan. 21, the average number of cases per day was 14,207 for the third-highest number of cases per day. The total for the week was 99,455.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations has dropped from a high of 3,306 on Jan. 14 to 2,617 on Jan. 26, a decline of 689 patients, or 21%.
The last nine days from Jan. 18 through Jan. 26 have all recorded fewer hospital patients with the virus.
In addition, the number of intubated patients dropped from 295 on Jan. 14 to 248 on Jan. 26, a decline of 16%.
And the number of patients in hospital intensive care units fell from 473 on Jan. 12 to 405 on Jan. 26, a decline of 68 or 14%.
At Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, the number of patients with coronavirus also declined.
On Jan. 21 it was 47 and on Jan. 26 it was 36, a drop of 23%.
The overall census at the hospital has also gone down during that six-day period, from 149 to 132, a drop of 11%.
The percentage of coronavirus patients out of the total number of patients has dropped as well, from 31% to 27%. The number of coronavirus patients in the ICU has remained the same at six.
On Jan. 26, four of the 14 ICU beds were unoccupied.