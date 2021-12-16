The surge in new area coronavirus cases took a bit of a breather this past week.
According to the state Department of Public Health, there were 786 new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area for the week ending Dec. 16, just 17 more than the previous week. The week before that, area cases rose by over 300.
For the week ending Dec. 17, 2020, the increase was 882, or 96 more.
And that number was down from the previous week, Dec. 10, 2020 when 914 new cases were recorded, which is the highest ever for one week in the area since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
During the last two weeks, an additional seven deaths have been recorded in the 10 communities, bringing the total to 325.
It should be noted that just nine of the 10 communities reported.
While the death total increased, the death percentage either remained the same or declined for the seventh consecutive week, which means cases are increasing faster than deaths and more people are surviving the virus.
As of the week ending Dec. 16 the death percentage for the area was 1.44%.
A year ago the percentage was almost double at 2.81% when 193 deaths had been recorded along with 6,872 cases.
So in the last year, 32 additional deaths have been recorded along with 15,732 cases.
That’s a 229% increase in cases, but only a 16.5% increase in deaths.
Looked at another way, in the first 10 months of the pandemic there were 6,872 cases and 193 deaths in the area, and in the nearly 12 months since there have been 15,732 cases with just 32 deaths.
It is likely that vaccines have helped stem the tide of deaths.
And in a story this week, Dr. Brian Patel at Sturdy Memorial Hospital said that 79 percent of new cases being seen there were among unvaccinated people.
So the case count could be lowered if more were vaccinated.
According to information provided by the state’s Department of Public Health the average age of those dying from coronavirus is 74.
The vast majority of those who die from the disease are at least 60 years old and most are much older.
The percentage of deaths over the last two weeks remains below 1 percent statewide and as of Dec. 9, 88% of the deaths occurred among those from age 60 to over 80.
That age group accounts for just 13% of all cases, which shows the virus is most dangerous for the elderly.
