ATTLEBORO — Area coronavirus cases have declined or stayed the same for five consecutive weeks.
The number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area came in at 179 for the week ending Oct. 21, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The new total for the area is 19,218.
That’s 18 fewer cases than the 197 reported in the week ending Oct. 14 and 93 fewer than the high point of the latest surge, which was 272 cases in the week ending Sept. 16.
That surge began the week ending July 15.
The greatest number of new cases recorded in the area since the pandemic began in March of 2020 was in the week ending Dec. 10, when there were 914.
Those cases came more than a month before vaccines became widely available.
Meanwhile, deaths increased in the area due to seven more in Attleboro, bringing the total to 308.
That represents a death percentage of 1.60.
Other statistics continued on a slow but steady downward trend.
The incidence rate dropped for the third consecutive week to an average of 14.5 for the 10 communities.
The rate is the average daily number of cases over a two-week period per 100,000 population.
The positive test percentage dropped for the seventh consecutive week to 2.39 percent, down from 2.45 percent in the week ending Oct. 14.
Both are down from 3.52 in the week ending Sept. 2.
Meanwhile, the statewide positive test percentage is lower at 1.83 percent.
However, the statewide incidence rate is higher at 18.5.
Out of the 10 communities, eight have positive test percentages under 3 percent.
And three, Mansfield, Norfolk and Norton, are under 2 percent.
The two with much higher rates are Rehoboth and Seekonk with 6.17 percent and 4.85 percent, respectively.
Rehoboth and Seekonk are also the two communities with the lowest rates of vaccination at around 50 percent each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.