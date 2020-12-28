The number of coronavirus cases statewide dropped for the second consecutive week last week.
Hospitalizations continued to rise and the number of deaths rose as well, but the number of hospitalizations and deaths as a percentage of the number of new cases is much lower when compared to the percentages earlier in the pandemic, which began in March.
For the week ending Dec. 26, there were 28,803 confirmed new cases of the virus and 30,332 confirmed and probable cases. That’s a drop of 3,282 cases, or 10.23 percent, over two weeks for confirmed cases.
It’s a drop of 3,376 cases, or 10 percent, over two weeks for confirmed and probable cases.
All told, the average daily number of confirmed and probable cases started at 4,815 for the week ending Dec. 12 and fell to 4,792 for the week ending Dec. 19, then fell again to 4,333 for the week ending Dec. 26.
The state reached a record number of confirmed cases for the week ending Dec. 12 with 32,085 and a record for confirmed and probable cases at 33,708.
Its previous record occurred in the week ending April 25 with 16,976 new cases, which was about half the current number.
Hospitalizations for the week ending Dec. 26 stood at a daily average of 2,025.
By comparison, hospitalizations for the week ending April 25 stood at a daily average of 3,844, with about half as many new cases reported.
In sum, during the first surge in April, there were 90 percent more hospitalizations daily, with 49 percent fewer cases. Or in other words, there were almost twice as many hospitalizations as now with almost half as many cases as now.
The same trend can be seen with deaths.
For the week ending April 25 there were a record number of deaths statewide, 1,170 or an average of 167 per day.
That number of deaths equals 6.47 percent of the 16,976 cases for that week.
By contrast the number of deaths for the week ending Dec. 12 was 354 confirmed and probable, or an average of 50 per day.
That number of deaths equals 1.05 percent of the 33,708 confirmed and probable cases recorded for that week, which is about 5 points lower than the percentage recorded for the previous high number of cases, 16,976.
By further contrast, the week ending June 20 saw the death of 227 people and the recording of 1,158 new cases which was a death percentage of 19.6 percent.
As reported previously, the number of local cases also fell over two weeks, dropping from 914 to 694, a decline of 220 cases or 24 percent.
