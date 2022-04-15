The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has gone up by 194% in the last four weeks, jumping from 4,459 in the week ending March 18 to 13,113 in the week ending April 15.
While cases have gone up, hospitalizations only increased by 24% and deaths dropped by 47%.
Hospitalizations rose from an average of 227 per day to an average of 282.
Deaths declined from 55 to 29, after the state changed how it counted them on March 14.
The closest number to the 13,113 cases recently was 11,284 in the week ending Feb. 18.
That week, the average number of hospitalizations per day was 820 and the death total was 286.
All told the state subtracted 4,081 deaths that previously attributed to coronavirus.
Currently, the confirmed total of coronavirus deaths statewide is 19,059, or 1.2% of all cases. The average age of those dying from the virus is 78.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area—Low in Bristol County; Low in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since April 7, 2022—262 an increase of 107 or 75.88% over the 155 in the week ending April 7.
Percentage positive for the 10-community area—3.52%
Percentage vaccinated with two shots—70.49%
Percentage vaccinated with booster—38.37%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial—3 with coronavirus
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated—0% (Coronavirus patients) all three were vaccinated
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since April 7, 2022 — No poll taken. There have been at least 370 deaths total since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.96% or just under 1% of the 38,201 cases.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC—12 counties “Low” two counties, Middlesex and Suffolk counties are “medium.”
Percentage of positive cases in state—2.93%
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 43 66.67
Foxboro 22 78.29
Mansfield 22 79.18
Norfolk 20 75.22
North Attleboro 35 69.98
Norton 55 66.89
Plainville 18 76.98
Rehoboth 4 56.69
Seekonk 14 56.77
Wrentham 29 85.34