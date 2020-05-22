The number of new coronavirus deaths and cases continued its downward path Friday as the area headed into Memorial Day weekend.
Locally there was one new death recorded in Attleboro and 12 new cases throughout The Sun Chronicle circulation area, with four in Attleboro and four in Plainville.
There were two in Foxboro and one each in North Attleboro and Wrentham.
Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk did not update their reports.
So far, the 10-community area has reported 113 deaths and 1,624 cases.
Statewide, the numbers appeared positive across the board, except for nursing homes.
Of the 80 new deaths reported by the state’s Department of Public Health on Friday, 52, or 65 percent, occurred in nursing homes.
Out of the 321 nursing homes reporting to DPH, 229, or 71 percent, reported more than 30 cases of coronavirus among residents and staff.
That number increased by one over the 228 reported Thursday.
There were 805 new cases statewide.
The 80 new deaths marks the fifth time this week there have been fewer than 100, which is the first time that’s happened since the week of April 5.
Meanwhile, it’s the second consecutive week that the number of new cases has been held under 1,000 for at least two of seven days.
The 802 cases is the lowest number of new cases since April 5, when 764 were recorded.
Total deaths statewide now stand at 6,228 while total cases are at 90,889.
Hospitalizations fell to another new low on Friday, sinking to 2,323. That’s 1,556 fewer than the high point on April 27 when 3,982 were hospitalized with the virus.
The 2,323 patients reported Friday are 73 fewer than were reported on Thursday.
In addition, the number of patients in intensive care units also dropped.
The number on Friday was 628, 19 fewer than Thursday and 461 fewer than the peak of 1,089 recorded on April 27.
Bristol and Norfolk counties reported eight and 12 new deaths, respectively.
Bristol had 76 new cases while Norfolk had just 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.