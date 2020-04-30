Two more deaths from coronavirus were reported in Attleboro along with one in Wrentham on Thursday.
That brings the toll to 73 in The Sun Chronicle circulation area.
Meanwhile, the case count in the 10-town area went up by just 21, the lowest number since April 1 when the increase was 19.
Norton had eight new cases while Mansfield and Wrentham had four each.
North Attleboro and Norfolk had two each, while Plainville had one.
Attleboro’s total went down by two cases from Wednesday to 433 because of a counting error.
The number reported on Wednesday was 435, but Mayor Paul Heroux said duplicates were mistakenly included.
Bristol County reported seven new deaths and 151 new cases to bring the totals to 172 and 3,580 respectively.
Norfolk County reported 15 new deaths and 196 new cases to bring the totals to 499 and 5,896, respectively.
Statewide, deaths and cases both dipped after three consecutive days of increases.
Deaths decreased by 95 to 157 and cases edged down by 23 to 1,940.
All told, the state has registered 3,562 deaths and 62,205 cases.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to take a toll in long-term care facilities.
Of the 287 nursing homes listed in the Department of Public Health’s Thursday report, 154, or 54 percent, reported more than 30 cases of coronavirus among residents and staff.
Another 76 institutions, or 26 percent, reported from 10 to 30 cases.
The 57 remaining facilities reported fewer than 10 cases each, which equals about 20 percent.
The majority of deaths statewide -- 2,101 or 61.7 percent -- have occurred in nursing homes, according to DPH.
People over the age of 80 have accounted for 2,263, or 63.5 percent, of all 3,562 deaths statewide in or out of nursing homes.
Three of the five nursing homes in Attleboro and North Attleboro have reported more than 30 cases of coronavirus.
Those are Attleboro Health Care on George Street, Life Care on Park Street and Madonna Manor on North Washington Street in North Attleboro.
Madonna Manor has also reported at least eight deaths.
The other facilities have refused to disclose the number of deaths that have occurred.
Garden Place and Pleasant Street Rest Home, both on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, have reported 10 to 30 cases of the disease.
