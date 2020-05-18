New coronavirus deaths and cases are showing strong downward trends locally and statewide, but The Sun Chronicle area was hit with six new deaths over the weekend, bringing the total to 109.
There were 44 new cases, bringing that total to 1,566.
But as big as those numbers are, the worst may be behind the area.
The peak may have been reached in week seven of the pandemic, April 26-May 2.
During that week there were 408 new cases and 41 new deaths in the 10-town area.
In the three weeks prior, deaths went from seven in the first week to 11 in both the second and third, while new cases went from 129 to 191 to 271.
Since the 41 deaths in week seven, fatalities have fallen to 17 and 11 in weeks eight and nine.
Meanwhile, new cases fell to 135 in week eight, but bumped up slightly in week nine to 160, which is still well below the week seven’s 408.
The numbers are equally promising at the state level.
On Monday the state reported 65 new deaths and 1,042 new cases, but the peak may have been reached in week six when 1,170 deaths were reported along with 16,976 new cases.
The numbers have fallen off every week since.
Last week, week nine, the number of new deaths fell to 865 and the number of new cases fell to 8,190, almost half of week six’s 16,976.
Other statistics look promising as well.
The number of coronavirus patients in hospital intensive care units slipped under 700, to 674, for the first time in weeks on Monday.
That number has steadily declined for 21 days, from 1,089.
The number of patients hospitalized has also fallen markedly.
On May 3 there were 4,004 patients. On Monday that number was down to 2,533, a drop of 1,471.
The state’s nursing homes have been hardest hit with deaths because they house the elderly, those most vulnerable to coronavirus. But there was a ray of hope there, too.
The number of nursing homes reporting more than 30 cases among residents and staff declined from 225 on Sunday to 224 on Monday.
But those facilities have a long way to go because 70 percent of the 316 facilities on the Department of Public Health’s daily list still reported 30 or more cases of the highly contagious disease.
The majority of deaths, roughly 61 percent, still occur in nursing homes.
Of the 65 new deaths reported by the state on Monday 40, or 61.5 percent, hit nursing homes.
