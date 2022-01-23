A record number of coronavirus cases were recorded in the area and statewide this month, but fortunately record numbers of deaths were not.
According to statistics provided by the state’s Department of Public Health, there were 300,016 new coronavirus cases reported over a two-week period from Jan. 2 through Jan. 15 in the state.
Out of that number, there were 668 deaths, which equals 0.22%, or a little over two-tenths of one percent of all who contracted the disease died from it.
The low percentage is partly because most of the new cases are of the omicron variant, which is considered to be more spreadable but less dangerous.
In addition, death percentages have been declining before the omicron variant hit.
Out of the 668 deaths, 564, or 84% were among those who were 60 years old and older.
That age group also had the fewest number of cases, 34,707, or 11.57%, of all cases.
While that group had the fewest cases and the most deaths it still did not mean that those who got the disease were doomed because only 1.63% died from the disease.
Those in the most danger were people 80 and older.
Out of the 5,801 cases reported in that age group, 286, or 4.93%, died from the disease.
The group from the age of 0 through 19 had the second fewest number of cases at 86,630, or 28.87%, of all cases.
Out of that number, there were four deaths which was 0.60%, or six-tenths of one percent of all 668 deaths.
Those four deaths equaled a very small percentage of the 86,630 cases, less than 1/100th of one percent.
The group with the greatest number of cases, 178,679, or 59.55% of all cases, were those from the age of 20 through 59.
That group recorded 100 deaths, or 14.97%, of all 668 deaths.
Those 100 deaths were also less than 1/100th of one percent of the number of cases in its group.
Past percentages have been much higher.
What is likely the highest percentage recorded statewide came in the week ending June 20, 2020, when there were 1,157 cases and 227 people died, which was a percentage of 19.6%.