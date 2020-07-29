The number of coronavirus deaths has nearly bottomed out locally while statewide it fell for the 13th consecutive week.
There were two new deaths recorded this week in the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area, one in Attleboro and one in Wrentham.
All told, there have been 143 deaths to date in the area. The total has hovered at that level since July 8, when the number hit 140.
That’s an average of one new death a week.
At the height of the pandemic there were as many as 26 deaths in one day throughout the area.
Statewide, the number of confirmed deaths fell to 90 this week, which is 16 fewer than last week and 47 fewer than two weeks ago.
The worst week for deaths occurred in Week 6 of the pandemic, which ended on April 25 when 1,170 deaths were recorded.
Meanwhile, the number of cases fell slightly at the local level but increased statewide for the third consecutive week.
Last week there were 119 new cases in the Sun Chronicle area.
The number this week is 111.
It includes confirmed and “probable” cases, which are being reported in Attleboro, Norton and Wrentham.
The other towns have not made that distinction and report just one number.
Statewide, the number of confirmed and probable new cases jumped by 2,030 this week which is up from 1,840 last week, which in turn was up from 1,560 the week before that.
The number of new cases in nursing homes jumped as well for the first time after 12 consecutive weeks of decline, jumping from 141 to 226.
However, the number of deaths in nursing homes resumed a slight downward path. It went up by one last week from the week before after six consecutive weeks of declining numbers, going from 406 on June 3 to 83 on July 15.
Last week there were 84 nursing home deaths and this week the number is down to 81.
Overall, 64 percent, or 5,468 of the 8,580 coronavirus deaths in the state, have taken place in nursing homes.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations continues to fall along with the number of patients on ventilators and in intensive care units.
The average number of patients per day this week fell to 369 from 513 last week, 590 the week before and 642 the week before that.
The average number of patients weekly has fallen for 13 consecutive weeks and the average number of those in ICUs has fallen from 104 on July 8 to 55 on July 29. The average number of those on ventilators has fallen from 50 on July 8 to 28 on July 29.
Locally, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro recorded just two people in the ICU for the current week and an average of five coronavirus patients per day.
Last week there was an average of seven patients a day and a total of five patients in the ICU.
At the height of the pandemic in late April there were as many as 54 coronavirus patients in Sturdy and as many as nine in the ICU.
