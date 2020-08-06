ATTLEBORO — Locally and statewide deaths from coronavirus continue to plummet and that’s good news.
Meanwhile, new and probable cases of the virus in the 10-town Sun Chronicle area have fallen for the third consecutive week, bucking a statewide trend, that’s also good news.
The totals for those weeks were 119 for the week ending July 22, 111 for the week ending July 29, and 105 for the week ending Aug. 5.
However, statewide the number of new and probable cases has exploded, doubling in a month.
The number of new and probable cases statewide from July 30 through Aug. 5 came in at 2,959, which is up from the 1,447 recorded for the week ending July 7.
For the week ending Aug. 5, The Sun Chronicle region recorded just one new death, which occurred in Norton, bringing the total for the region to 144.
Attleboro has the most at 55, followed by North Attleboro at 28 and Wrentham at 26.
The region has averaged just one new death a week over the last month.
At the state level, deaths have been cut in half over the last month, falling from 162 for the week ending July 8 to 79 for the week ending Aug. 5
The total number of deaths statewide since the first one was recorded on March 20, is 8,659 as of Wednesday, which is an average of 63 deaths a day.
Out of those 8,659 deaths, 5,515 or 63.7 percent were nursing home residents.
The vast majority of deaths occur to those 60 years-old and older.
All told, 95 percent or 8,201 deaths are accounted for by people older than 60.
Those older than 80 account for 5,429 or 63 percent of all deaths.
Those 70-79 account for 1,881, or 22 percent of all deaths.
Those 60-69 account for 891, or 10 percent of all deaths.
Another snippet of bad news is the fact the hospitalizations edged up slightly over the last week for the first time since May 6 when the daily average was 3,681.
It has fallen every week since then except for this week.
Over the last week, the average number of coronavirus patients statewide per day was 373, which is up four from 369 last week.
