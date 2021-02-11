For the first time in 11 weeks, more than half of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area are no longer in the state's coronavirus red zone, the worst of the state's four color-coded categories indicating infection rate of the disease.
Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Wrentham have fallen into the yellow zone, the second-highest category, while Norfolk has stayed in the yellow.
Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville and Seekonk are still in the red but are trending in the right direction.
All four communities have been in the red zone for at least seven consecutive weeks.
Attleboro has spent 12 consecutive weeks in the red and 15 since the state began its color system in August.
Area wide, both the incidence rate and the percentage of positive coronavirus tests have fallen since last week.
The average incidence rate, which is the average number of cases daily over a 14-day period for a population of 100,000, fell by 10.44 cases to 32.98 from 43.42, which is a 24 percent drop from the week ending Feb. 4.
The average percentage of positive tests fell by 1.35 percentage points to 4.52 percent from 5.87 percent, which is a 23 percent drop.
There were 433 new cases across the 10 communities for the week ending Feb. 11, which is 215 fewer new cases than for the week ending Feb. 4, when the number was 648. That's a 33 percent drop.
The week ending Dec. 10 recorded the most new cases area wide for a single week at 914.
This week’s number is a drop of 481 cases, or 52 percent, from that.
All towns have not reported their deaths, but so far there were at least three additional ones this week, bringing the area total to 231.
Attleboro has the most with at least 94 and Wrentham is second with at least 50.
Statewide, the average number of cases per day for the week ending Feb. 6 was 2,561. So far this week, the is 1,946, a drop of 24 percent.
