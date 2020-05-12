Could the dreaded coronavirus finally be loosening its grip on the region and state?
That remains to be seen, but local and state governments on Tuesday reported the lowest number of deaths and cases in recent weeks.
But not all the news was good.
Nursing homes again are the exception.
Cases continue to rise there with five additional nursing homes reporting more than 30 cases among residents and staff, bringing the total to 211 homes, an increase of 36 facilities in just eight days.
The 211 homes represent 68 percent of the 309 homes listed in the Department of Public Health's daily report.
And of the 33 deaths reported by the state on Tuesday, 24 of them occurred in nursing homes, bringing the total deaths in nursing homes to 3,095, which represents 60 percent of the state's total of 5,141 deaths.
In the 10-town Sun Chronicle circulation area, there was one new death, in Norton, bringing that town’s total to three and the area's total of 98.
In addition, there were only nine new cases in the area, bringing the total to 1,454.
Rehoboth is the only town that did not report its figures. It hasn’t reported any figures since May 4.
The 33 new deaths reported by DPH is the lowest since 29 were reported on April 6, when the virus was beginning its rampage through the state.
The state also reported 870 new cases, which is the second consecutive day fewer than 1,000 new cases have been tallied.
That’s the first time that’s happened since March 30 and 31.
The positive numbers are coming as both state and local officials are mulling ways to reopen businesses and local governments.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced his plans to start a four-phase reopening of businesses starting “around May 18,” while on Tuesday, Mayor Paul Heroux announced his plan to open Attleboro's City Hall on May 26 on a limited basis.
Both plans are tentative and depend on the future tallies of deaths and cases.
Meanwhile, at the county level, the numbers in Norfolk County appear to be trending in a positive way as well.
Norfolk reported just two deaths on Tuesday, the lowest number since April 6 when only one was reported.
Between April 10 and May 11 deaths were recorded in double digits every day except one.
Tuesday was also the fifth consecutive day Norfolk reported fewer than 100 new cases, which is the first time that’s happened since March 26-30.
All told, Norfolk County has had 663 deaths and 7,046 cases.
Bristol County has had fewer deaths and cases, 278 and 5,125 respectively, but its numbers on Tuesday were not as good as Norfolk’s.
Bristol reported 126 new cases and four new deaths.
