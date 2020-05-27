Numbers for what seems to be a waning coronavirus hit new lows locally Wednesday, with no deaths and just 15 new cases reported.
Halfway through week 11 of the pandemic, totals for the 10-town Sun Chronicle circulation area were 115 deaths and 1,673 cases.
Seven towns that report daily registered just five new cases.
The numbers for Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk were obtained from the state and they reported 10 new cases.
Norfolk has not reported for six days and Rehoboth and Seekonk have not reported for more than a week, so it’s uncertain when those cases occurred.
The new numbers could put the area on course for its fourth consecutive week of declining numbers of deaths and its third consecutive week of declining cases.
Statewide, the number of deaths and cases appear on track for a fifth consecutive week of decline.
New deaths reported Wednesday totaled 74 and new cases came in at 527.
Totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 6,547 deaths and 94,220 cases.
With just three days to go in the week, the number of deaths, 243, and the number of cases, 2,558, are less than half the number for all of last week, which is a positive trend.
The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals and in intensive care units moved down slightly from Tuesday.
The number of patients declined by two to 2,106 and the number of ICU patients declined by four to 556. Both numbers are new lows.
The greatest number of ICU patients, 1,089, was recorded on April 27.
One negative number was a spike in nursing home patients with the disease.
There were 348 new cases reported in nursing homes, which is a level not approached since May 14 when 401 new cases were recorded.
