The positive trends in coronavirus numbers continued on Tuesday at both the local and state levels.
There were no new deaths reported in the 10-town Sun Chronicle area, with that number holding steady at 109, and just 22 new cases, 11 of them in Attleboro.
Foxboro, Norfolk and Plainville did not report, however all three towns typically do not have many if any new cases.
The total number of cases for the area is 1,588.
At the state level, there were 76 new deaths and 873 new cases, bringing the totals to 5,938 and 87,925, respectively.
It was the third consecutive day deaths were under 100, which has not happened since April 11-13 when the virus was ramping up.
It was the fourth consecutive day declines were recorded in both deaths and new cases.
The number of deaths and cases tend to bounce up and down, so the more important numbers are weekly totals, and as reported on Monday those numbers have gone down for three consecutive weeks on the state side.
They’ve gone down two consecutive weeks locally with regard to deaths.
The number of new cases for the past two weeks were 135 and 160, respectively, both of which were much lower than the 408 recorded three weeks ago.
Other numbers considered key indicators of the virus’s progression also went down at the state level.
Hospitalizations hit a new low at 2,472, which is 61 fewer than Monday and 1,407 fewer than the high point of 3,892 on April 27. All but four days since April 27 have shown declines.
The number of patients confined to hospital intensive care units fell for the seventh consecutive day to 642, which is a decline of 417 since the high point of 1,089 on April 27.
Locally Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported 16 coronavirus patients with three of them in the intensive care unit.
Those are the lowest numbers since April 2.
The numbers in Norfolk County appear to be on a positive trajectory.
On Tuesday the county hit a low of 41 cases, the lowest number since March 23 when the number was seven.
It was also the 11th day out of the last 12 when new cases were under 100.
The county recorded seven deaths on Tuesday, the fourth consecutive day deaths were in the single digits.
All told, Norfolk County has had 735 deaths and 7,765 cases.
Bristol County appears to be having a tougher time with regard to the number of new cases.
Cases declined to 84, but it was the first time in eight days the number was under 100. It had seven deaths on Tuesday, the third consecutive day deaths were in the single digits.
All told, Bristol has recorded 330 deaths and 6,080 cases.
Nursing homes continue to show an alarming number of cases, however.
Of the 318 reporting to the state’s Department of Public Health, 226 reported more than 30 cases among residents and staff. Another 49 reported 10 to 30 cases and 43 reported fewer than 10.
Nursing homes continued to suffer the majority of deaths with a total of 3,617, or 61 percent, of the 5,938 total deaths since the pandemic began making an impact in mid-March.
On Tuesday there were 43 deaths in nursing homes out of the 76 reported statewide.
