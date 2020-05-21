ATTLEBORO -- No new deaths and just 13 new cases of coronavirus were reported in The Sun Chronicle circulation area Thursday.
Attleboro and North Attleboro each had four.
The total number of deaths for the area, which is now in week 10 of the pandemic, remains at 112 while the number of cases edged up to 1,612.
Three towns, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk, had not reported new numbers by deadline.
Statewide there were 82 new deaths, bringing that total to 6,148, and 1,114 new cases, bringing that number to 90,084, according to a report provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
The number of deaths has been in double digits four of the five days since Sunday, which is the first time that’s happened since week four of the pandemic. And that's a good sign.
With two days to go in week 10, it’s possible the state will register its fourth consecutive week of falling numbers.
So far this week there have been 443 deaths and 5,151 new cases.
Last week’s totals were 865 and 8,190, respectively.
Of the 82 new deaths reported Thursday, 54, or 65.9 percent, were in nursing homes.
Of the 320 nursing homes listed in the DPH report, 228 have more than 30 cases of the virus among residents and staff members.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care units continue to fall.
The number of hospitalized patients fell to 2,396, the lowest number in 24 days of steady decline.
The high occurred on April 27 when the number was 3,892.
The number of ICU patients also hit the lowest number in 24 days of decline, at 647.
That high number was 1,089, also on April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.