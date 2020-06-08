Coronavirus numbers continue to plummet as the state heads into Phase 2 of its reopening plan.
On Monday, restaurants were allowed to provide outdoor dining and Morin’s Diner in downtown Attleboro opened at 9 a.m. for breakfast on what turned out to be a perfect day for it.
Among the first customers were state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro, City Councilor Todd Kobus and his 6-year-old daughter, Skylar.
“I am super happy to see restaurants start to open back up and had a great breakfast with Jim Hawkins and Miss Skylar Kobus at Morin's this morning,” Kobus said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle.
Statewide coronavirus new case numbers tumbled to 193 on Monday, the first time they’ve been below 200 since March 23 when the number was 131.
Deaths came in at 38.
On Sunday the number was 27. Saturday it was 55 and on Friday the number was 35, which means that three out of the last four days the number of deaths was under 40. The last time that happened was the period spanning April 4-7.
Locally the there was one death over the weekend and 24 new cases.
Both numbers are lower than last weekend’s totals, which were two and 28 respectively.
Attleboro was responsible for most of the new cases with 14. It also recorded the only death.
All told, the area has been hit with 123 deaths and 1,766 cases.
State wide the numbers are more telling.
Hospitalizations have been on a steady decline since April 28 and have reached a new low of 1,415, a drop of 2,464 patients.
Patients in intensive care units also hit a new low on Monday at 322 while the number of patients on ventilators fell to 209, which is also a number that has fallen steadily since the state’s Department of Public health began reporting it on June 1. On that date it was 289.
On Monday, the number of coronavirus patients at Sturdy Memorial Hospital was 38 and three of them were in the ICU.
All told, there have been 7,353 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths since the pandemic hit in March.
The confirmed number of deaths stands at 7,217. The first death was recorded on March 20.
The number of confirmed and probable cases is 103,626. The number of confirmed cases is 99,755.
The number of new cases in nursing homes, the segment of the population which has been hardest hit, has begun to edge toward 100.
Monday the number was 104 with 361 nursing homes reporting, which is the greatest number to date.
On Sunday, all of the state’s 27 deaths occurred in nursing homes and on Monday, 23 of the state’s 38 deaths occurred in them.
Sixty-two percent of all the state's deaths have occurred in nursing homes and 95 percent of all deaths have hit people 65 and older.
