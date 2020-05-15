The number of coronavirus deaths and cases dipped a bit Friday as residents headed into another weekend of restrictions from the pandemic.
The 10-town Sun Chronicle area recorded one new death and 15 new cases compared to the three deaths and 16 cases reported on Thursday.
The new death Friday was recorded in North Attleboro.
But those numbers only include six of the 10 towns.
Rehoboth only releases numbers once a week and Norfolk only releases numbers twice a week, while Seekonk is sporadic.
Mansfield had not posted its numbers by deadline.
Statewide there were 110 new deaths, with, as usual, the majority occurring in nursing homes.
Out of the 110 deaths, 76, or 69 percent, were in nursing homes, which is high but better than the 81 percent posted on Wednesday.
On Friday, nursing homes accounted for 267, or 21 percent, of the 1,239 new cases.
In addition, the number of nursing homes reporting more than 30 cases among residents and staff increased by two to 220, which is 70 percent of all 312 nursing homes in the state’s daily report.
The 110 new deaths statewide was down from 167 on Thursday. The 1,239 new cases was down from 1,685.
The state is still struggling to get those numbers consistently below 100 and 1,000 respectively as Gov. Charlie Baker moves toward easing restrictions on businesses next week.
Baker is scheduled to release the details of his four-phase plan Monday, the day the restrictions were scheduled to expire, but he extended those restrictions for 24 hours.
Meanwhile, he said some big employers have committed to keep employees working from home for “the foreseeable future,” which will hopefully lessen the spread of the virus as employees stay off trains, subways and buses.
Baker said working from home will “provide more flexibility for (employees) and greater capacity for social distancing on the state’s public transportation system.”
But while some numbers seem to be mired in coronavirus contamination, others continue to improve.
Those include steadily declining numbers of patients in intensive care units and hospitals overall. On Friday, 749 patients were reported to be in ICUs statewide. That number has been falling steadily since late April when it was at 1,048.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was 2,767, down from 2,859 the day before and 3,892 about three weeks ago.
The percentage of coronavirus patients in hospitals is 3 percent, down from 8 percent three weeks ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.