The number of patients hospitalized statewide with coronavirus has started to fall again after taking a month-long hiatus during which it averaged 378 patients a day.
That period ran from July 23 through Aug. 19.
Nursing home deaths have also resumed a decline after a plateau.
From Aug. 20 to Sept. 9 the average hospital census per day fell to 324.
Prior to July 23 the weekly average hospital census fell for 13 consecutive weeks until it hit that month-long plateau.
According the figures released by the state’s Department of Public Health the highest daily average of patients hospitalized with coronavirus was 3,875 for the week ending April 29.
The daily average of 324 for the last two weeks ending on Sept. 9 represents a 92 percent reduction in hospitalizations.
During the height of the pandemic from mid-April to mid-may Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro averaged from 41-50 patients a day with an average of at least five in the intensive care unit.
For the week ending April 22, for which only four days of figures are available, the hospital averaged 50 patients a day with six in the intensive care unit.
For the week ending May 6 Sturdy averaged 41 patients a day with five in the intensive care unit.
For the week ending Sept. 9 the hospital was averaging six coronavirus patients a day with one in the intensive care unit.
That’s a reduction of 88 percent of hospitalizations since the week of April 22.
Meanwhile the percentage of deaths from coronavirus in nursing homes continued to edge up.
Two weeks ago it hit 64 percent of all deaths.
As of Sept. 9 it hit 64.1 percent with 5,864 nursing home deaths out of the statewide total of 9,146.
While nursing home deaths continue to be the majority of all deaths in the state, the actual number of deaths has fallen in the last two weeks after averaging 80 deaths a week for seven weeks from July 1 through Aug. 19.
That average would have been higher, but one of the seven weeks recorded 47 deaths a low point in nursing home deaths.
The week ending Aug. 26 there were 71 deaths, and the week ending Sept. 2 there were 60 deaths.
For the week ending Sept. 9 there were 49 deaths, marking the third consecutive week the number of deaths fell. That produced a three-week average of 60 per week, a 25 percent reduction from the previous average of 80 per week.
The number of cases in nursing homes is also falling.
For the week ending Sept. 9 there were just 39 new coronavirus cases reported in the state’s 381 nursing homes.
That number is down from the 110 new cases reported a month ago, a 65 percent reduction.
Five weeks ago the number of new cases was 211, which represents an 82 percent reduction in nursing home cases.
