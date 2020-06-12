There were only two new coronavirus cases reported Friday among the four communities in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area that have produced the majority cases during the pandemic.
Attleboro, which has had 660 cases since the pandemic hit in March, had no new cases for the second consecutive day.
North Attleboro, which has had 262 cases, the second greatest number, reported the two new cases.
Wrentham has produced the third greatest number at 191 and Mansfield is fourth with 162.
Neither reported new cases, a promising sign in the battle against a virus that has killed 124 and sickened 1,776 in the area.
The weekly total for the area came in at two deaths and 45 cases.
It’s the sixth consecutive week deaths have declined from a high of 41 in Week 7.
It’s the fourth consecutive week that the number of cases has declined.
The high was 408 in Week 7 and cases have gone down in every week but one since then.
Statewide there have been 7,538 deaths and 105,059 cases.
Key indicators such as hospitalizations at the state level continue to trend down.
On Friday the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients fell to 1,143, down 117 since Thursday and 2,736 since April 27, when the peak of the pandemic hit.
Patients in intensive care units now number 276, which is down 83 from a week ago.
Meanwhile, patients on ventilators number 170, which is down 68 from a week ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.