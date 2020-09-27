This year, Halloween is up in the air, like the “ghostly galleon” of a moon mentioned in a dark and bloody poem by Alfred Noyes.
Fright night will, as usual, gallop through the calendar like the headless horseman of Sleepy Hollow fame. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it won’t be quite the same.
That news comes as creepy crawlers and fearsome phantoms are starting to appear on houses and lawns throughout the area a whole month in advance of the horrible haunting.
In Attleboro, Mayor Paul Heroux said he’s “waiting for guidance” from the state on how cities and towns should approach the night when youngsters prowl the streets for treats while autumn leaves, withered as a witch’s skin, twist and twirl in the air and crunch under their feet.
The city's recreation department has already canceled its popular Halloween parties at the Bartek Center and Coehlo Middle School due to an inability to meet social distancing and other rules, director Dennis Walsh said.
Norton has canceled is annual Halloween parade -- but don’t despair, not all is dead and buried there.
The parks and recreation department is sponsoring a scarecrow contest on the town common on Oct. 18.
And, it’s still holding its Halloween Festival.
“Despite COVID-19 restrictions, we are moving forward with our Halloween festival, although we’ve had to make some adjustments,” a department announcement said.
However, the devil’s in the details.
Dubbed “a feast for the eyes and ears only,” no candy will be given away, Halloween-themed displays will be roped off to prevent touching and visitors will be assigned times to attend to prevent big scary crowds, according to a post on the department’s website.
No candy on Halloween is a tale of deadly disappointment in itself.
For more information on both events go to www.nortonma.org/parks-and-recreation.
And in North Attleboro, parks and recreation Superintendent Steve Carvalho said Halloween in the Park will be as invisible as a vampire looking in a mirror.
“We are not planning on doing (it),” he said.
Other Halloween options are being considered, but no decisions have been made, he said.
Stay tuned for whatever turns up in this grave situation.
