Deaths from the coronavirus went up by two and cases increased by 38 on Tuesday in The Sun Chronicle area, as it continued its struggle against a pandemic that has entrenched itself and wreaked havoc for nearly two months.
New deaths were recorded in North Attleboro, Plainville and Wrentham, bringing the total for the 10-town area to 82.
The number could be higher because no report was received from Attleboro, which leads the area in deaths and cases with 33 and 467, respectively.
Overall, the number of cases climbed to 1,291.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s order to wear masks in public places, indoors and out, goes into effect Wednesday as part of the effort to stem the tide of the disease, which has killed 4,212 Massachusetts residents and sickened 70,271 over the last seven weeks.
The order, signed Friday, requires masks to be worn when there is no opportunity to socially distance. It does not apply to children under the age of 2 or people who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.
The order is going into effect after a brief reduction in new deaths and cases reported by the state on Monday.
Those numbers were 86 and 1,000, respectively.
On Tuesday, the numbers shot back up to 122 deaths and 1,184 cases.
While the numbers went up they did not go as high as they have been for the last four weeks on average.
The average from April 6 through May 3 was 135 and 1,846.
The average for the last seven days was 151 and 1,709.
Meanwhile deaths in nursing homes continue to consume a greater share of all deaths.
As of Tuesday, nursing home deaths stood at 2,520, or 59.8 percent, of all deaths, edging up from 58.2 percent a week ago.
And the number of nursing homes reporting more than 30 cases of coronavirus among its residents and staff increased from 175 to 184 on Monday, which could portend more fatalities.
The 184 facilities represent 61 percent of the 301 listed in the daily report by the state’s Department of Public Health.
Another 23 percent reported between 10 and 30 cases while 16 percent reported fewer than 10.
