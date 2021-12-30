The surge in coronavirus cases has been affecting area restaurants, leaving some short-staffed and in one case shut down temporarily.
Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grill on South Main Street in Attleboro was forced to close Wednesday afternoon, and the restaurant remained closed Thursday.
Manager John Morin said the decision to close was to give employees some time to test for the virus. “We want to give everybody a breather,” he said.
Morin’s, a fixture in downtown for over a century, stayed up and running through the worst of the early pandemic, even after the state’s March 2020 shutdown order when it pivoted to a takeout-only menu.
Morin said there had been a couple of positive tests among the workers already.
Most, he said, got tested Wednesday. “We are trying to figure out who’s OK to work,” he said.
Morin, the fourth generation of his family to run the iconic diner, added, “We will reopen when we are ready.”
“We want to play it safe,” he said. “We hope it gets back to normal.”
Ceil Weeman, co-owner of the Mad Moose Saloon on North Washington Street in North Attleboro, said she’s operating with a skeleton crew, but is still up and running.
“We have employees having to sit out thinking they have COVID,” she said. “Some went to visit relatives over the holidays and now they have COVID. You don’t want people to come in when they are sick. You don’t want to spread germs.”
Some of her staff who work at other jobs are more exposed than those who work in just one place.
“This week has been busy for us,” Weeman said, “but we made it through.”
And some of her workers who had been out are ready to come back now.
Another silver lining is the Mad Moose is not counting on big business New Year’s Eve.
“We are generally not too busy,” Weeman said. “People are not doing big parties.”
At the Old Grist Mill Tavern, a landmark restaurant on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk that dates to 1745, the virus has had some impact on staff and patrons.
Four workers are out being tested and awaiting results. They had close contact with people who have tested positive outside work, but no workers so far have had the virus, management said.
“It’s definitely been interesting but so far so good for us,” manager Greg Esmay said. “We have a large staff.”
“There can be days we get hammered pretty good with customers, but we have had enough staff,” Esmay said.
There have been nights, however, where there were only three servers instead of the usual six, he acknowledged.
“We haven’t had any days where we had to close,” Esmay said. “We’ve had nights we had to limit seating and restrict reservations, five or six days, but we’re doing OK.”
Several area residents have reported delays getting takeout orders even during weekday nights when restaurants are usually not as busy as weekends.
The Attleboro House of Pizza on North Main Street reported having enough workers despite the latest virus surge.
“Before, a lot of people were staying home, getting stimulus checks and didn’t want to get the virus,” said manager George Litho. “Now it’s like it was before the pandemic.”
He also said there has been no noticeable delays with takeout orders.
Town Pizza on South Street in downtown Wrentham also said there hasn’t been a problem with workers or takeout delays.
