ATTLEBORO — Local officials have come up with a plan for establishing a coronavirus test site in the city, possibly as soon as next week.
The news comes as area cases are on the rise and new records are being recorded statewide.
The plan was created independently by local officials after state officials said they didn’t have the money or personnel to set up a free Stop the Spread site in Attleboro.
It must be reviewed by the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services before it can be implemented.
Some details still need to be worked out, but officials said a site is on the way.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said the plan was to be sent to the state’s Coronavirus Command Center on Wednesday for review.
Hawkins said he does not expect it will take state officials long to review it and recommend changes or additions if necessary.
The site is needed quickly, he said.
“If it were to come tomorrow it wouldn’t be soon enough,” he said. “We need to do it now. This is a crisis.”
Hawkins, who is part of a group of state representatives and senators working to establish the site, said the plan was created with the help of Manet Community Health Center Inc.
The not-for-profit health care company is headquartered in North Quincy and has experience in setting up test sites.
Hawkins said a location for the testing facility in the city has been identified and a potential pool of medical volunteers has agreed to staff it.
His aide, Tara Major, said the site is “90 percent secured.”
She said the group is “hoping” to open the facility next week.
Hawkins said it’s also hoped that the testing site will transition to a vaccination site once vaccines become available to the general public.
That’s supposed to happen in April after all individuals at high risk for the disease are inoculated.
Meanwhile, Mayor Paul Heroux said the city will chip in some of the $1.3 million in federal coronavirus aid it has left from the Cares Act to fund the testing site. But he noted that the city needs most of the cash for continuing virus-related expenses.
“The amount we would use is unknown,” he said in an email.
Hawkins and Majors said it’s hoped the state will contribute some cash as well once the plan meets all its requirements.
Hawkins said Attleboro resident Lisa Nelson, a former aide to U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, has been instrumental in the effort. She’s assisting in the transition of Kennedy’s district office to that of new Rep. Jake Auchincloss.
Hawkins and others including state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, have described Attleboro and the area served by The Sun Chronicle as a “testing desert.” Not only are there are no free, state-run Stop the Spread sites in the city, but ones in other Southeastern Massachusetts cities are not easily accessible by public transportation.
In addition to Rausch, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, along with former Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, have been assisting in the effort to establish a testing site in Attleboro.
All told, 23 communities around the state have Stop the Spread sites and some, including Fall River, Brockton and New Bedford, have multiple sites.
More information, such as the test site’s location and testing hours, will be released once all the details are worked out and the needed contracts are in place, Hawkins said.
According to its website, Manet, which has a facility in Taunton, is “dedicated to providing preventive, primary and non-emergency urgent care to all, regardless of financial circumstance or health insurance coverage status.”
Hawkins said he expects most people who get tested will have insurance, but for those who don’t, the cost will be picked up by the program.
Attleboro has been in the state’s coronavirus red zone, the zone with the highest rate of infection, for seven consecutive weeks.
As of last week, all 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle’s circulation area were in the red zone as the area piled up 764 new cases, up 70 from the prior week.
For the week ending Jan. 2 the state recorded 32,256 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 34,579 confirmed and probable new cases.
Both are records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.