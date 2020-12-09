SEEKONK -- The opening of a coronavirus testing site has been halted by the town because of questions about building codes.
A cease-and-decease order was issued on a testing center that resembles a shed set up in the parking lot of the CVS off Newman Avenue (Route 152).
An orange sticker for the order was placed Dec. 4 on the structure by the town's building department.
At the advice of state building officials, town officials say they took the action because of questions as to whether the structure met state building codes since it came from Tennessee.
Local officials are trying to get clarification from state building officials before they issue a permit for the use of the facility.
CVS is setting up about 1,000 such structures across the country to test for the coronavirus.
CVS representatives say the structure was never used and they have been working to get proper permits.
