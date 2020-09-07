For a school like Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School — which offers programs including culinary arts, dental assisting, plumbing and more — transitioning to online classes in the spring meant more than just going from listening to a lecture in-person to hearing it online.
“The challenge was that not everyone could replicate their vocational skills at home,” said Leslie Weckesser, principal of the Easton school.
Some vocational programs like cosmetology, Weckesser said, were easier to transition online because most of the students already had their own makeup tools at home and were able to practice on themselves and mannequins.
Weckesser said vocational teachers who were used to teaching through demonstrations of tools and materials that they had available to them on campus had to find a way to teach those same things online without access to those tools.
“Our staff all were at home as well,” Weckesser said. “So, access to being able to do demonstrations and things like that was a little bit challenging on the vocational side.”
Weckesser said that Southeastern focuses on both hands-on or performance-based standards, which are required for all vocational schools, as well as theory-based instruction that focuses around getting students industry-recognized credentials and certifying students to work in their chosen fields.
To make up for the in-person instruction time lost during the spring semester, Weckesser said Southeastern front-loaded a lot of the written work students wouldn’t have learned until later in their time at Southeastern, freeing up time to practice technical skills when the school returned to in-person learning.
“With all of our vocational programs,” Weckesser said, “the students walk away with several industry-recognized credentials. By front-loading the written work that could be done remotely, we knew that when we were able to get back in-person, we could shift gears and focus more on the hands-on performance.”
As far as academics went, Weckesser said the transition to remote learning was fairly seamless.
“We’ve been using Google Classroom and other learning management systems for years,” Weckesser said, “So, that was very easy.”
Weckesser said that the school’s main focus over the summer and into the fall is to bring as many students as possible back onto campus while still adhering to health and safety practices to keep the students and faculty safe.
“Based on what we’ve heard, the students want to be back here,” Weckesser said. “School provides numerous things besides education. It’s where their friendships are, where their social and emotional supports are, where the additional assistance they need is. The feedback is that they want to be back.”
Southeastern will be fully remote for the first two weeks of classes, and then will bring back students — barring any worsening of the coronavirus in the area.
The school released a 77-page reopening plan at the beginning of August that details how it hopes to bring back as many students as possible to campus in order to continue their hands-on learning.
The plan states that the decision to bring students back to campus will be re-evaluated every Thursday and parents would be alerted of the change in learning model the following Monday.
Weckesser said she believes that the disruption to the student’s traditional learning environment is a good way for students to learn that the industries they are hoping to one day work in are constantly changing, and they will always have to be able to adapt to new circumstances.
“There’s a whole new set of guidelines for every industry out there that creates a new learning opportunity for students to be able to know what the changes in the industry are in this COVID world,” Weckesser said. “That’s going to be at the forefront of everything that we do with vocational students. And it’s a great comparison. This is what the new industry standards are.”
Melissa Beckmann, the academic coordinator for Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical School, said she worked with teachers to plan new online curricula, but said some found it hard to balance online learning with their students and their personal lives.
“The hard part we found with teachers was being at home with their own children doing remote learning,” Beckmann said. “We had some teachers who maybe their spouse was an essential worker and they had to be home during the day with their own kids.”
Because of the teachers’ busy schedules, some teachers recorded lessons at night and posted them for their students, but Beckmann said some students found this hard and requested more synchronous learning.
“That’s how we got our summer,” Beckmann said, “designing the academics. We’ve equipped all the academic classrooms now with dual monitors, with webcams and smart boards so we’re ready to come back. We have a very structured day where students will be actually following their schedule and teachers will be doing synchronous lessons at least twice a week.”
Tri-County students normally switch between spending one week on academics and one week on shop, or vocational training. Beckmann said when the school first went remote, they tried to combine them both and stop with the A and B weeks.
“When we found out we were going to stay like this for the rest of the year,” Beckmann said, “we knew we had to split it back into our A and B weeks to kind of add a bit more structure. I feel once that happened, our students had more of a set schedule.”
Beckmann said Tri-County hopes to bring back all of its vocational students at the start of the academic year, and then phase in their academics. More than anything, Beckmann said, she hopes to bring back structure to the students’ days.
“We’re planning on having set start times for academics,” Beckmann said. “There are five periods to our academic day, so all of those blocks will be used.”
Raye Lynn Mercer, director of the Franklin School for the Performing Arts, said that students who attend the FSPA Academy were at an advantage during the fully-remote learning model in place during spring because the academy already incorporated online learning into its curriculum.
“Our students were in an advantageous position because they had been doing their live lessons and online learning throughout the year,” Mercer said, “so, it was actually rather seamless for the students, other than the inability to get in person with their learning coaches. But those teaching scenarios were maintained virtually as well.”
The FSPA Academy is defined on its website as a model of learning that “combines the flexibility of a virtual education with the practicality of a schoolroom, and can accommodate professional opportunities, rehearsal, and performance schedules.”
The FSPA Academy partners with TECCA, a virtual Massachusetts Public School, in order to provide its students with more time to engage in their professional performance-based careers.
FSPA Academy students, as well as students taking only performance classes, had their traditionally in-person classes moved to online in the spring, Mercer said.
“Within a week we were up and running virtually with all three departments of music, dance and drama,” Mercer said. “And our faculty did a great job quickly adjusting to that format.”
Students who had been working toward an end-of-the-year spring performance still got to showcase their work with an online, pre-recorded performance.
“We created the same performances that we would have done live at Franklin High School,” Mercer said. “We presented virtually on a weekend so that the students could all log on and see it for the first time at the same time.”
For the fall, Mercer said students began attending in-person classes while adhering to social distancing and wearing masks.
“Students are dancing in masks and managing quite nicely and we’re accomplishing social distancing at all times,” Mercer said. “We’re preparing the building now and getting ready to welcome everyone back on Sept. 10.”
