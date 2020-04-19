FOXBORO -- Starting Monday, volunteers will be pitching in to help package an expanded offering of food for veterans and local organizations at the Gillette Stadium distribution site.
The offerings will also be packaged for distribution to veterans and others in need in additional states in New England.
For the past three weeks, veterans, military families and veteran service organizations have been picking up vital food packages through a partnership with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSF). These packages contain non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.
The effort is expected to reach one million meals packaged and distributed on Monday.
Once the packages are assembled, they will be loaded onto a Patriots-branded truck and delivered to veterans in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont later in the week.
In addition to distributing food at Gillette Stadium, the MMSF also offers the Food4Vets program in Agawam, Dennis, Devens, Methuen and Sandwich. As of April 18, more than 961,800 meals have been distributed at the six different sites, according to a release by the Patriots organization.
Since March 31, more than 674,000 of those meals have been picked up at Gillette Stadium.
The distribution at the stadium was originally planned for nine days and was scheduled to end on April 10. But when the stay-at-home orders were pushed into May, the demand for additional meals increased.
Thanks to the generosity of the MMSF, the Food4Vets program has remained open and has plans for expansion, according to the statement.
Starting Monday, additional food items will be added to the vital food packages. A.C. Moore at Patriot Place will serve as one of the packaging facilities, where volunteers will sort more than 40,000 pounds of pasta that will be added to the vital food packages. Dairy, produce and frozen items will also be available.
This project was initially started to support veterans and their families, but has since expanded to support local food pantries, homeless shelter programs and councils on aging. More than 50 local organizations have benefited from the Food4Vets program and more will receive support thanks to the expansion.
The Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation and the MMSF are also accepting volunteers to assist with the program.
All aspects of this operation will be compliant with the Center for Disease Control’s policies and emphasize social distancing.
For more information, go to massmilitarysupportfoundation.org.
