Elections are being held Monday in two local towns, with Plainville voters deciding whether they want to pay more taxes to preserve school and town services.
In a special election as part of the regular annual town election in Plainville, voters face a $3.25 million budget override of state tax levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2.
Approval of the override would mean the average $391,000 home would pay $186 more each quarter of the fiscal year, or $744 each year, according to the town. That translates to $62 per month or a little over $2 a day.
At stake with the proposed tax hike to balance the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 are 38 school employees who received layoff notices in May, as well as six firefighters and five police officers. Also on the chopping block are a reduction in hours at town hall and at the library, senior center/Council on Aging, and DPW.
The school staff reductions — which represent over a quarter of the school workforce, from teachers and administrators to custodians and cafeteria workers — would bring larger class sizes and elimination of some programs such as band.
Voting is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with all voting at the public safety building behind town hall off South Street (Route 1A).
In the only contest in the regular election, Christopher Desprez, who had served on the zoning board, and Selectman Stanley Widak, who has been filling a one-year unexpired term, will be vying for a full, three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Widak won another five-year term on the planning board last year over Desprez.
In Wrentham’s town election, residents are deciding on two races, for board of selectmen and housing authority.
Poll hours are reduced, from noon to 5 p.m. at Delaney School off Taunton Street because of the virus crisis.
Former selectman Charles Kennedy, who decided not to run for a third three-year term two years ago, will face off against political newcomer Robert Morrison. Gerard Nolan opted to not run for another three-year term.
And for a five-year housing authority seat, incumbent Alan Richard will square off against Ann Smith.
At both elections, numerous safety measures are being taken because of the virus pandemic and absentee/early voting ballots have been encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.