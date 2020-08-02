Don't throw that application for a ballot to vote by mail out with the junk mail -- not if you want to take advantage of the convenience and safety of not having to head to your local election poll to vote in the Sept. 1 state primary or Nov. 3 presidential elections.
With the highly contagious coronavirus still swirling around, special state legislation was pushed through calling for early voting by mail.
The state has been mailing out the 4.5 million applications in recent weeks after a delay from a July 15 deadline stemming from a battle over funding postage costs.
The office of State Secretary William Galvin mailed vote-by-mail postcard applications to every registered voter who had not already applied to receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
Voters are asked to return the applications to their local town clerk or elections office by Aug. 26 for the September election, and Oct. 28 for the November election, but you can request a November ballot when you ask for a September one.
If you haven't received an application and want one, contact your local clerk or elections office, or visit your town or city website or www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr.
Early voting in recent town elections served as a successful test run for the upcoming elections, area town clerks say.
Thousands of voters took advantage of the voting-by-mail option that was also allowed by special state authorization due to the virus crisis.
In fact, some towns saw just as much mail balloting as in-person voting.
That was just the result election officials hoped for when they heavily promoted early voting with public education campaigns via websites, social media and mainstream media.
Fewer voters at the polls mean safer conditions for voters and poll workers, town clerks point out. And election workers are becoming harder to come by, many of them older residents who are more susceptible to the virus.
Early voting had been allowed in recent past major elections but had to be done in-person. It was highly popular among voters.
In addition to mail-in balloting, early voting in-person is being offered for the Sept. 1 primary from Aug. 22 to 28 at town and city halls in another effort to reduce crowds at the polls. Early in-person voting is scheduled for Oct. 17 to 30 for the November election as well.
The early voting mail-in ballots are similar to absentee ballots which have traditionally been allowed for those who aren't able to make it to the polls because of illness, being out-of-state or other special reasons. In contrast, early voting ballots don't require a reason not to make it to the polls.
Voters can register to vote online at registertovotema.com, and can also register to vote or check their voter registration status at the mass.gov website. They can also contact town clerks/elections offices or visit their websites to fill out a voter registration form. The last day to register to vote for the primary is Aug. 22; for the November election, Oct. 24.
Here's a breakdown on how mail-in voting interest is progressing for the upcoming elections and how it fared for the recent municipal elections:
Attleboro
The city's elections office has already received more than 3,300 vote-by-mail applications, office manager Cheryl Perry said.
To get a vote-by-mail application, visit the elections page on the city website, www.cityofattleboro.us.
North Attleboro
For the June 30 town election, the elections commission office mailed out 348 ballots, and 255 were returned, office administrative secretary Patricia Dolan said.
However, turnout was very low for the election that featured few races, with only 911 -- or 4.3 percent -- casting ballots, meaning about one-fourth of registered voters sent ballots by mail.
"We definitely got feedback from voters that it was virus concerns," Dolan said of the mail-in ballot requests. "People were commenting that they hadn't been out other than the grocery store in months. People are already calling in to find out how they can have ballots mailed out to them in November."
Foxboro
"We have received hundreds of the cards for the primary," Town Clerk Robert Cutler said of the postcard applications for early voting.
If a resident did not receive a postcard, they can obtain a copy of the vote-by-mail application on the town website, www.foxboroughma.gov, or send a written request indicating which election they would like to receive a by-mail ballot along with their signature to the town clerk's office.
"Early voting for the town election went fine," Cutler said of the June 8 election. "We had approximately 580 by mail ballots cast (both early and absentee). I was unsure how many to expect since it was all new for all of us."
Mansfield
The town had a jump on the state with early voting for its June 30 annual town election that had races for every office on the ballot.
"When we realized that the Covid-19 was going to impact our annual town election and the concerns of the voters, we took it upon ourselves to send a letter that included an application for an absentee ballot to each voter," Town Clerk Marianne Staples said. "The response was overwhelmingly positive."
Typically for a local election, the town clerk's office receives 30 to 50 requests for absentee ballots. This year, of 2,653 requests for mail-in ballots, 1,939 were returned.
"I was pleased to be able to offer voters an alternative to voting in person and that a lot of voters took advantage of that," Staples said, adding "there were many voters who wanted to cast their ballot in person."
"I do anticipate that this will become more common," Staples said of early voting by mail.
Norfolk
The town clerk's office has received about 1,200 early vote by mail applications.
During the June 23 town election, the office mailed out 1,266 ballots and received 977.
"I think it's unfortunate that almost 23 percent of the ballots mailed out weren't returned. Between the costs to the town as well as the manpower to actually do the mailings in an already short staffed office, it poses an unnecessary strain," Town Clerk Carol Greene said. "I promoted this in every way possible," including a mailing to all voting households, multiple postings on social media and the town website, and a reverse town-wide phone call. "I'm not sure how much more can be done."
But Greene added "I do think it's great that 1,266 people requested ballots for a town election."
"The feedback was a healthy mixture of both, people have busy lives as well as trying to figure out the best options for their families to navigate the pandemic," Greene said. "I think now that it's here, vote by mail is here to stay."
Overall, 1,924 -- or about 25 percent -- of voters cast ballots, so about half voted by mail.
Norton
The town clerk's office has received more than 1,950 applications for early voting, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
"If someone doesn’t get a card, they can contact us and we will email or mail them an early voting application," Longhurst said.
For the June 20 town election, the office mailed out 402 early voting ballots but received back just 203. "I was disappointed in the amount returned. There is quite a bit of work involved in the processing and mailing out of the ballots, let alone the cost in postage," Longhurst said. "I will push harder to get residents to vote early and to return the ballots."
Residents do enjoy early voting. "All good comments on how much they like that option especially now in these times," Longhurst said. "I see it becoming more popular."
Plainville
For the September primary, a voter registration is being held Saturday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at town hall.
For the June 29 annual town election and Proposition 2 1/2 budget override, the town clerk's office mailed out 828 early voting ballots.
"This number is about the same number of voters that we would usually see at an average annual town election," Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said. "I heard a lot of good feedback about voting early. Only a few made comments about not believing in voting by mail and wanted to be at the polls."
Overall, 2,509 -- or nearly 37 percent -- of the town's 6,856 registered voters cast ballolts.
Rehoboth
Of the 1,396, or 15 percent, of the town's voters who cast ballots in the June 30 election, the spread of the type of voting was fairly even. The breakdown was 464 in-person voters, 474 early voters, and 458 absentee voters, according to Town Clerk Laura Schwall.
A mailer was sent out to every household informing voters of the mail-in ballot options.
"We tripled the normal voter participation in an average single-contested race annual town election," Schwall said, adding most town elections have only 300 to 800 voters.
Seekonk
In the town election June 30, 202 absentee ballots were mailed out, with 153 returned, and 91 early voting ballots were sent out, with 82 returned.
"It was not as many as I thought we would get because of COVID but our annual election numbers are historically not very high and there were only two contested positions this year and no ballot questions," Town Clerk Florice Craig said.
Just 1,071 or about 10 percent of voters voted.
"It was at the end of June many people were either away or just not coming out because of COVID," Craig said.
Early voting was welcome. "Voters indicated that they were definitely doing the early voting option because of the COVID. They were very happy it was offered," the town clerk said.
"It will be interesting to see how many people show up" for early voting in-person, Craig said. "We encourage everyone to vote early by mail."
Wrentham
In its June 29 election, the town mailed out 474 ballots, with 150 not returned.
"I was pleased with the response," Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
Overall voter turnout was 668, so about half voted by mail.
"Most of the mail-in voters were happy with the choice to vote by mail," Thompson said. "I anticipate this will be the new normal for elections."
