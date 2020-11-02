Millions of Americans, including at least 2 million in Massachusetts alone, have taken advantage of opportunities to vote early this year.
Some have cast their votes by mail or by voting early in person, whether out of convenience or reluctance to expose themselves to big crowds and enclosed spaces on Election Day amid the pandemic.
In a posting to The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page, a writer identifying himself as Peter Lofgren of Norton said, “I voted with a mail ballot. I filled it in in the comfort of my home, had plenty of time to review it, and think things over.
“I brought the envelope with the ballot in it, safely and securely to the drop-off box in front of the town hall. It was the best voting experience I’ve ever had.”
But others prefer to vote in person the traditional way — going to the polls on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which this year falls on Nov. 3 — today.
Mike Baldwin, 35, of Attleboro, told The Sun Chronicle in an email, “I will be voting in person on Election Day. I actually enjoy the atmosphere surrounding the polling locations on Election Day.
“There are people honking, waving, and holding signs supporting their candidate of choice. It’s democracy at its finest.”
But it’s not just the festive political atmosphere, he says.
“Another reason I will be voting in person is because I prefer to physically place my ballot into the machine so that I know it has been counted.”
North Attleboro native Heather Civatrese, 33, always prefers to vote in person. For her, it’s a family affair.
“Just the tradition of it. We go all the time for the primary and the general election with my family,” she says. “I like that my vote is there, and it’s being done where it’s happening.”
Early in-person voting ended Friday across the Commonwealth. People who received mail-in ballots but did not send them in, can still vote by returning their ballot to their municipality’s secure drop box or city or town hall by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots mailed by Election Day are to be counted as well, as long as they arrive by 5 p.m. on Friday Nov. 6, according to state officials.
And, of course, registered voters can still walk into their regular polling places from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to request a ballot for the presidential and state election.
