FOXBORO -- In an effort to salvage at least a facet of the town's annual summer celebration, organizers of the Foxborough Founders Day will hold a modified version of the Wagon and Doll Carriage Parade this year.
The organizing committee had previously announced that after more than three decades the Foxborough’s Founders Day would be canceled this year due to coronavirus restrictions. But said this week that members had been working hard "to find a way the community can still come together and have fun while everyone is safe at home."
The wagon and doll carriage parade has long been a tradition of Founders Day where kids have the opportunity to express their creativity by decorating a wagon or doll carriage that’s showcased before the main parade begins, committee member Frank Sturm stated in a press release. Prizes are awarded for most creative, most original and the best decorated. But in the spirit of having fun, every participant receives a ribbon as well.
This summer that tradition will be carried on, but virtually.
In lieu of congregating in the center of town, those who would like to participate can submit images or short video clips of their decorated wagon or doll carriage from the comforts of their own homes. These will then be turned into a video montage that will be virtually narrated, the release stated.
“Founders Day is such a fun event that we all look forward to every year, especially the kids” said Krystn Gustafson, head of the wagon and doll carriage parade event. “And although we can’t congregate uptown this year, the Founders Day Committee thought it’d be fun to lift spirits by celebrating with those who would like to participate in a virtual wagon and doll carriage parade.”
The deadline to submit images and videos is May 31. The video will be aired June 13, on Foxborough Cable Access and be published on FoxboroughFoundersDay.com and the event’s Facebook page @FoxboroughFoundersDay.
Here are the requirements for participation:
• Decorate a wagon or doll carriage and send up to 3 pictures (jpeg only) or a short video (mov or mp4 format only).
• Video length should be a minimum of 30 seconds and a maximum of 60 seconds. Shorter videos will help cut down on file size and editing time.
• Photos and videos that include the entire family are welcomed.
• Only the participant’s age, and either his/her first name or a theme of the doll carriage or wagon will be included on the video. Participants should let organizers know their preference.
Submit the following information to krystn.gustafson@gmail.com no later than May 31:
• Participant’s name
• Participant’s age
• Parent/Guardian contact name
• Parent/Guardian email address
• Parent/Guardian phone number
• A theme name for the doll carriage or wagon, if you’d like to include one.
• If submitting a video, which do you want portrayed on screen: Your child’s first name or the theme name for the doll carriage/wagon?
