With some people still waiting for their stimulus check and seeking unemployment benefits, con artists are posing as government officials offering COVID-19 funds from a grant that doesn’t exist.
The Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau say the "phishing" scheme is only the latest scam to prey on the emotions of consumers in order to obtain personal and financial information.
The scammers will send out an email or a message via text or Instagram telling recipients they will receive money from a COVID-19 “Global Empowerment Fund” or other similarly named fund, according to the BBB.
All the recipient is required to do is respond to the message with banking account information and the funds will be transferred to it, the BBB says.
The messaging sounds legitimate because it claims to come from the Federal Trade Commission or another government agent. However, the FTC warns there is no money and there is no such fund.
In fact, the FTC will not contact people by phone, email, text message, or social media to ask for financial information, including Social Security numbers, from anyone.
The BBB warns against responding to the messages and encourages friends or relatives to do the same. Instead, report them to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
Generally, government agencies will send a person official documentation in the mail. Never confirm or give out personal information to unsolicited phone calls, text messages or social media messages. Government agencies don’t make unsolicited calls, according to the BBB.
Scammers claim to be calling in an official capacity as a government agent and may either sound friendly or aggressive and threatening. The caller ID may match the agency they're claiming to represent, but this can be easily “spoofed” or faked.
The BBB says people should not feel pressured to act and when in doubt, hang up the phone and call the official source to verify unexpected or unusual claims.
Scammers usually request payment by wire transfer or by gift cards or pre-paid debt cards.
You can also reduce the number of unsolicited calls you receive by registering your phone number with the National Do-Not-Call registry at 1-888-382-1222 or donotcall.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.