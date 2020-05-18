Some new studies show that up to half the people with the coronavirus don't show any symptoms, and scammers are cashing in on those looking for antibody testing, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Such testing can determine whether your body has already fought off the virus, but scammers are creating phony tests, the BBB said.
Residents may receive a robocall or be directed to a website that looks like a clinic or medical supply company offering COVID-19 tests.
The scammers said their tests can identify if you’ve been infected even if you’ve already recovered. They even promise results in 10 minutes, according to the BBB.
To get a test, the scammer asks you to complete a form or submit credit card information.
In some cases, the scam involves an easy at-home testing kit. Other times, the tests are offered through a clinic, the BBB said.
But in all cases, the person or website selling the test is short on details. They aren’t willing or able to provide any information about how the test works, where it is sourced, and what laboratory processes it.
The tests are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and you may never even receive an actual test kit. Either way, scammers will have made off with your money and your personal information.
The BBB recommends contacting your doctor or healthcare provider who can help you figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic.
Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19 at cdc.gov.
The BBB said people should never share personal information with strangers and only with people they know and trust.
