This has never happened before.
That’s a sentence often repeated by nearly everyone in every sphere of life in the wake of the coronavirus, which has shut down much of the world.
It’s no different in the world of those charged with tending to the needs of the developmentally disabled or those who for reasons of age or illness can’t fully care for themselves.
Employees of Franklin-based Horace Mann Educational Associates are among those so charged.
And coronavirus, which has shredded most normal ways of living, socializing and communicating, is proving to be an unprecedented challenge.
“We’ve never had to do this before,” Doug MacPherson, HMEA vice president and spokesman said. “It’s all new to us. It’s a challenge, but so far the team is doing a really good job.”
HMEA runs 26 group homes from Littleton in the north to Swansea in the south, including one in Attleboro.
All told, the agency works with about 5,000 developmentally disabled youngsters, many of whom have autism and who live in group homes or attend day programs.
MacPherson said children in the group homes, which usually have teachers or therapists come in from the outside, now have to do without those in-person contacts.
He said visits are now made virtually via the internet. It’s not ideal, but it’s helpful.
Those with autism often do best with a routine and predictable schedule, but coronavirus has broken that apart.
However, virtual visits by therapists or trainers or teachers helps restore some sense of normalcy, he said.
There are big screens and the youngsters can see them and hear them and participate in group activities.
“They are able to see clinicians and it has a calming effect,” MacPherson said.
Children who have to remain at home until the coronavirus danger has abated face other difficulties.
First and foremost, there has to be someone there to care for them.
While the virus has caused a great disruption for the educational process of HMEA, it has also caused a great disruption for parents, some of whom have been laid off or are working from home.
Parents being at home has helped ease the crisis for the school because at least there’s somewhere for the kids to go.
But just being home is only the first step.
Not only do they have to do their jobs, but parents have to find a new way to provide educational services for their children.
HMEA provides online resources for them as well, and that new way is not easy, MacPherson said.
“It’s clearly a strain on the family,” he said.
And it’s a strain on workers.
HMEA President Jule Gomes Noack encouraged them all to hang in there in a letter.
“I call upon each one of you — myself included — to remain calm, optimistic, patient and to please take every precaution to keep yourself, family members, coworkers and those we serve safe and healthy,” she said. “Together, we will get through this.”
Impact on elders
Meanwhile, the Mansfield Adult Day Health Center, which serves frail elders and others and is run by Community VNA, is shut down by order of the governor.
CEO Rey Spadoni said attendance had declined over the last week or 10 days mainly out of fear of the coronavirus, and plans were being made to consolidate three adult day cares into one. But that plan had to be scuttled when the governor ordered the centers closed.
The move was sudden and administrators had to ensure that all the elders would be cared for elsewhere.
“We had to work quickly to make sure everyone had a place to go,” Spadoni said.
As a result, the participants are cut off from their usual activities, services and socializing.
All told, that’s displaced and disrupted the lives of at least 150 elders, he said.
In the meantime, employees who staffed the sites are being kept on the payroll, but how long that will last is unknown.
Community VNA’s in-home nursing and hospice care is continuing for about 400 clients, Spadoni said.
Nursing care includes IV and wound care.
“Without that, those people would be in jeopardy,” he said.
But coronavirus has affected hospice care by limiting the ability of loved ones to be near the dying.
It also hinders the grieving process because people are reluctant to touch one another.
It’s had an isolating effect, he said.
“Now we’re more alone than ever,” Spadoni said.
Other services provided by Community VNA, such as a range of support groups, have been canceled, which exacerbates the sense of isolation for many.
The future is unknown, but for now Spadoni is praising his employees who “soldier on” in the toughest of times.
“They are resilient, tough and committed to the community,” he said.
And while the future is unknown, Spadoni’s not going to take it for granted.
“We’re wise to plan for the worst and hope for the best,” he said.
