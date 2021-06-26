Rebecca Erdos of Rehoboth and Peter Grendal, a Foxboro native, pictured here last June, were scheduled to marry June 19, 2020 at Five Bridge Inn in Rehoboth, but postponed their wedding until July 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Erdos says the wait was worth it because she’ll get to have the wedding she planned. “I also believe everything happens for a reason — so I am hoping that’s this is what was meant to be,” she said.