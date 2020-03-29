Plans had been in the works since last March. Wedding invitations were sent out, ceremony and reception venues were locked in, and the dress was picked out.
But, as the coronavirus threat grew more dire and drastic, Attleboro couple Cassie Rapoza and Chris Hartley made the difficult decision to postpone their wedding.
“We are both very upset and disappointed that we had to postpone. We worked so hard planning and getting everything ready for the big day,” Rapoza, 21, said. “We were picking up extra shifts to have the money to pay for (the wedding) and doing so much work for it and now it feels so disappointing.”
The couple expected to host about 100 guests on the beach at Colt State Park in Bristol, R.I., on April 24, followed by a reception at the town’s VFW.
Since both venues are temporarily closed for events, and it’s unknown when they will open again, the couple decided last Friday that postponing the wedding (they haven’t decided on a new date yet) was their best bet.
“It’s been tough, and it almost feels like it’s just never going to happen,” Rapoza said. “We’ve both been really sad and distraught, but we both really love each other and know that when it does finally come, it will be a beautiful, perfect day.”
The couple said they are lucky to have friends and family who have been very understanding, and have offered to help pick up the pieces to their wedding planning once the virus slows down.
“We just have to wait it out.”
Attleboro resident Laura Frazier had to cancel her son Quinten’s second birthday party at Kidz Wurld, which had been set for March 28.
“It stinks, because these events are the ones that help us come together with friends and family,” Frazier said. “But, we decided we can just postpone until things are safe and we have found fun ways to make memories.”
To replace the party, Frazier had family and friends sing “Happy Birthday” to Quinten via video chat — a memory she hopes he never forgets.
“He was so excited and happy to see the people we love most,” she said.
In addition, Frazier was frustrated to learn that her graduation from Southern New Hampshire University will be canceled indefinitely. After working over the last 15 years to complete her degree, the news was particularly upsetting for the 33-year-old.
“I was finally in a place where all the hard work felt real,” Frazier said. “No matter what, I’m getting decked out in my gown and doing something. It’s an accomplishment, and it’s something that should be celebrated.”
Despite her disappointment, Frazier is able to see the positives amid the virus outbreak.
“I know this is just a moment in time, and I support the need to stay in our homes so we can help our fellow community members,” she said. “We will get through this, and I truly hope as much as we can’t have the parties, there are still ways to connect.”
Attleboro native Cathy LaPorte-Jewett, 64, said her family was forced to cancel her sister-in-law’s 90th birthday celebration at Christopher Heights of Attleboro.
“We were so looking forward to a surprise celebration for her,” Laporte-Jewett said.
Although her sister-in-law was alone on her birthday, she was surrounded by cards and flowers from friends and family.
“We hope we can have a celebration when this is all over,” Laporte-Jewett said.
Carolyn Bourget, 65, of Mansfield had to cancel a celebration-of-life gathering for her mother-in-law, who died on March 9 at the age of 91.
“She was the matriarch and the heart of our family.” Bourget said. “There are no words to justly describe the love and kindness she held.”
The gathering was to be held at Bourget’s home, and she even hired landscapers to “perfect the yard.” On March 11, Bourget had no choice but to cancel.
“It was one of the most heartbreaking decisions that I’ve made, but realistically, I knew it had to be canceled,” she said.
In addition, there was no funeral or service. The burial will be held at another time once the virus abates, Bourget said.
“She would have been so disappointed as she loved family gatherings,” she said. “As a family, we feel that she missed the celebration and reminiscing that she so very deserved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.